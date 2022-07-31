55m ago

add bookmark

China factory activity sees shock contraction on Covid-19 outbreaks

accreditation
Xiao Zibang
China’s economy in the second quarter grew at the slowest pace since the initial Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak
China’s economy in the second quarter grew at the slowest pace since the initial Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak
Reuters


China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July, reversing earlier economic momentum as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks weigh on the recovery. 

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49 from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. Economists had expected a reading of 50.3, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. 

A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month, while anything below indicates contraction.

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, decreased to 53.8 from 54.7 the previous month. That was below the consensus forecast of 53.9. 

China’s economic recovery has been fragile as the government relaxes curbs with easing outbreaks, but then tightens them again wherever the virus pops back up. A flareup in the southern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen impacted factory operations there, raising concerns about disruptions to global supply chains.

China’s economy in the second quarter grew at the slowest pace since the initial Wuhan outbreak, and economists expect full-year growth could reach just 4% or below as Covid outbreaks and restrictions, and an ongoing slump in the property market, continue to weigh on activity.

“The manufacturing purchasing managers index being under 50 shows China’s economic recovery is unstable yet,” Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle, said Sunday. “The challenges to China’s GDP growth in the third quarter could be bigger than expected earlier.” 

With assistance from Karoline Kan.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinasupply chain constraintsmanufacturing
Rand - Dollar
16.46
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.05
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,766.34
0.0%
Silver
20.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,131.50
0.0%
Platinum
899.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.97
+2.1%
Top 40
62,474
+0.5%
All Share
68,934
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,262
+2.9%
Industrial 25
84,014
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,259
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo