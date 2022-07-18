58m ago

add bookmark

China mortgage boycott: Govt urges banks to lend more to developers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Shanghai skyline at dusk.
The Shanghai skyline at dusk.
Getty Images

China's banking regulator has urged lenders to extend more credit to real estate developers, as a growing number of homebuyers withhold mortgage payments on unfinished housing projects across 50 cities.

Furious at postponed deliveries of pre-sold homes, unclear delivery times and halted construction, homebuyers were last week reported to have halted payments for already sold units in at least 100 residential projects, according to data from industry groups and analysts.

The boycott has worsened fears of financial contagion in the country's troubled real estate sector, which is estimated to account for 18-30 percent of GDP and is a key driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts have called it a "vicious cycle" that would further dampen consumer confidence, following last week's dismal second-quarter growth figures that were the worst since the pandemic.


China's Banking and Regulatory Insurance Commission urged banks to "effectively meet the reasonable financing needs of real estate companies, vigorously support rental housing construction" and support project mergers and acquisitions, a representative said in a state media interview published Sunday.

They were also asked to "do a good job in customer service... abide by contracts, fulfill commitments, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers".

These measures were required to "maintain the stable and orderly operation of the real estate market", the unnamed official said.

Authorities launched a crackdown on excessive debt in the property sector in 2020, leaving giants like Evergrande and Sunac struggling to make payments and forcing them to renegotiate with creditors as they teetered on the edge of bankruptcy.

'Vicious cycle'

"The recent mortgage boycott revealed the spillover in the property sector rout from the bond defaults to unfinished real estate projects," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Japanese bank Mizuho.

"This forms a vicious cycle in the property sector. With falling confidence on the property sector outlook, home buyers delay their purchases and property prices drop."

Regulators met banks last week to discuss the growing consumer mortgage boycott, Bloomberg News reported, as more major Chinese developers teeter on the brink of default.

The developments come at a time of slowing growth for China and weak property sales, adding to the risk to stability ahead of the Communist Party's 20th Congress in the autumn, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a third term.

"Deposits and advance payments for real estate development enterprises fell by 37.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022," Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told AFP.

He warned that the weaker property sector outlook would "add to the downside risks facing China's economy".



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinamortgage
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,715.03
+0.4%
Silver
18.83
+0.6%
Palladium
1,894.50
+3.3%
Platinum
867.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
60,570
+2.8%
All Share
66,814
+2.7%
Resource 10
59,240
+3.1%
Industrial 25
83,443
+3.2%
Financial 15
14,898
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo