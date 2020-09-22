31m ago

add bookmark

Chris Forlee out as CEO of energy regulator Nersa

Khulekani Magubane
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has terminated the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Forlee, according to a letter signed by the regulator's chair Jacob Modise.

Nersa is is responsible for regulating the country's electricity sector by approving tariffs and issuing licenses. 

The termination of Forlee's appointment follows on from his suspension in April. Before a date for his disciplinary inquiry could be set, Forlee proposed a settlement, which was negotiated and led to the termination of his appointment, according to the letter.

"The termination follows an agreement that was reached by Nersa and Forlee. The details of the agreement remain undisclosed as per the terms of the termination agreement," it states. 

The letter said that while Nersa initiates a process to appoint a replacement CEO on a permanent basis, the group's Executive Manager of Corporate Services, Advocate Nomalanga Sithole, will serve as acting CEO with administrative powers only.

Related Links
Regulator paves the way for 11 000 MW of additional power
Blow for City of Cape Town's aim to buy power as court refers matter back to govt
Regulator to appeal after court ruled in Eskom's favour in battle over tariffs
Read more on:
nersajacob modisegwede ­mantashechris forleesouth africa
ZAR/USD
16.79
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
19.66
(+0.41)
ZAR/AUD
12.03
(+0.77)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.14)
Gold
1904.19
(-0.65)
Silver
24.42
(-2.27)
Platinum
869.00
(-1.64)
Brent Crude
42.14
(-3.94)
Palladium
2231.50
(-2.38)
All Share
53265.33
(-0.10)
Top 40
49126.16
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9570.37
(+0.53)
Industrial 25
71886.85
(+1.23)
Resource 10
52935.40
(-1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1339 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8741 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1926 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...

19 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k investments paid out?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a third property?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...

29 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put it to good use?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo