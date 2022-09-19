30m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Coal conveyor belt that feeds Eskom power station catches fire

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


A conveyor belt which moves some coal from the Kriel mine to the adjacent Eskom power station caught fire on Monday.

Seriti Resources, the owner of the mine in Mpumalanga and one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, confirmed that an overland conveyor belt at its Kriel mine caught fire earlier in the day when a veld fire on a neighbouring farm crossed over the firebreak onto the Seriti property, fanned by excessive winds.

Seriti and Eskom firefighting teams were dispatched, and the fire was brought under control. "Seriti is working with Eskom to ensure that there is no disruption to coal supply to the Kriel power station," the company said in a written statement.

News of the fire comes as South Africa's energy supply crisis has worsened. Depleted emergency reserves, as well as plant breakdowns and trips, saw stage 6 load shedding implemented on Sunday.

The affected conveyor belt contributes less than 15% of the coal volumes that the mine supplies to the Kriel power station, Seriti said.

Eskom said the Kriel fire "will have no impact on the power station as it is receiving coal from an open pit and by road".

Seriti said an investigation is currently under way to assess the damage and the cause of the fire and committed to keep all stakeholders informed of the developments.

Load shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight on Monday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomseriti resources
Rand - Dollar
17.69
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.18
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.71
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,674.10
-0.1%
Silver
19.46
-0.6%
Palladium
2,168.61
+1.4%
Platinum
918.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
91.35
+0.6%
Top 40
59,967
-0.1%
All Share
66,475
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,077
-0.6%
Industrial 25
81,916
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,384
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house and car but I dropped out of debt review....

17 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house and car but I dropped out of debt review. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review

14 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review
MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?

10 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo