JUST IN | Eskom to start load shedding at 16:00 as grid takes severe strain

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding between 16:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday.

Stage 2 power cuts will again take place between 09:00 and 22:00 on Wednesday.

The power utility said this was due to "severe constraints in the power generation system",

Eskom warned earlier on Tuesday afternoon that the country's power system was under pressure as a result of a cold front and faults at a number of generating units. The power utility managed to avoid implementing load shedding on Monday after power cuts returned last week. It has, however, been cutting power to specific areas in a practice it refers to as 'load reduction'.

In a statement on Tuesday, Eskom said that even though six generation units returned to service, delays at other units and additional breakdowns overnight again undermined capacity.

On Tuesday, unplanned breakdowns were at 11 900 MW, just under a fourth of the group's total nameplate capacity. An additional 4 350 MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.