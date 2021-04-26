50m ago

Come one, come all: Mchunu calls for proposals to end public wage deadlock

Khulekani Magubane
Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.
GCIS
  • Minister Senzo Mchunu said government remained "passionately keen" on making further efforts to find a solution to the ongoing impasse.
  • The minister said the fiscus was in bad shape and that meant government needed to make tough decisions on spending.
  • Mchunu said the department would accept proposals from citizens, professionals, and civil organisations in its attempts at resolving the deadlock.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu announced on Monday that government would be accepting proposals from South Africans to bring an end to the wage talk deadlock between government and public servants.

The call comes after the minister maintained on Thursday that while government was not necessarily looking to defeat organised labour at the ongoing wage negotiations, the economy and the fiscus were in bad shape and that meant government needed to make tough decisions on spending.

This also comes as the Public Service Association indicated that it would tell its members to prepare for a strike as it rejected an "absurd" proposal from government.

Mchunu said government remained "passionately keen" on making further efforts to find a solution to the ongoing impasse between organised labour and government and was therefore inviting proposals.

"Whilst government has made mention of the fact that it has appointed a lead negotiator and whilst government has since responded to Labour's demands, the parties have reached a deadlock.

"A number of proposals have been put forth by experts such as economists and actuaries as well as other individuals, the viability of those proposals is being probed," said Mchunu.

Mchunu said the department would accept proposals from citizens, professionals, and civil organisations in its attempts at resolving the deadlock "by providing proposals, including, innovative ideas on how best to improve government, citizens and Labour relations".

Unions have not indicated whether or not there is an appetite for a strike but have given government five days to return to them with a desirable offer. If government fails to do so by close of business on Friday or such an offer is rejected, unions are likely to declare a dispute.

