43m ago

Share

Consumers owe SA municipalities over R300bn

accreditation
Rene Vollgraaff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Debt owed to South African towns and cities jumped to more than R300 billion in the final quarter of last year, adding to the financial woes of municipalities that are struggling to meet revenue targets amid persistent power cuts.

Consumers owed municipalities R305.8 billion by December. 31, compared with R261.5 billion a year earlier, with households accounting for 71% of the total, data published by the National Treasury on Monday show. About 84% of the arrears has been outstanding for more than 90 days and may therefore not be realistically collectible.

South African city councils struggle to collect payments for services from consumers and in turn battle to pay suppliers, including state power utility Eskom, which has threatened to cut off their electricity supply.

Municipal revenue has also been hit by Eskom’s inability to meet demand for energy, a situation that’s set to worsen as increasing numbers of consumers who can afford to go off the grid.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last month announced tax rebates for individuals who install new solar panels at private residences and expanded incentives for businesses. A strong takeup could remove most paying customers from the municipal electricity distribution network, Business Day newspaper reported, citing South African Local Government Association Chairman Lesetja Dikgale. 

Revenue earned by the country’s eight largest municipalities from energy sales fell 6.5% in the quarter through December 31 from a year earlier, and for the 19 secondary cities it slumped 17.4% , Treasury data show.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
utilitiesconsumersmunicipalitiesdebt
Rand - Dollar
18.17
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.98
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.46
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
975.02
+1.2%
Palladium
1,404.81
-0.7%
Gold
1,900.99
+1.8%
Silver
21.49
+4.7%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
69,108
-2.2%
All Share
74,895
-2.0%
Resource 10
64,696
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,078
-2.4%
Financial 15
15,631
-3.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo