1h ago

add bookmark

Copper, iron ore hit records as demand surges

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
With major economies reopening after shutdowns, industries are ramping up production, pushing the cost of materials ever higher as traders also worry about a lack of supply caused by the pandemic.
With major economies reopening after shutdowns, industries are ramping up production, pushing the cost of materials ever higher as traders also worry about a lack of supply caused by the pandemic.
  • Copper and iron ore prices hit record highs Friday as demand for the key commodities surges on the back of a powerful recovery in the global economy.
  • Copper broke to an all-time high above $10 200 per ton, while iron ore also broke to new levels above $200 a tonne as commodities prices across the board advance.
  • Eyes are now on the release of US jobs figures later in the day, which will be the latest indicator of the state of the world's top economy.

Copper and iron ore prices hit record highs Friday as demand for the key commodities surges on the back of a powerful recovery in the global economy, though Asian equity markets struggled to maintain an early rally ahead of a keenly awaited US jobs report.

With major economies led by the United States and China reopening after last year's shutdowns, industries are ramping up production, pushing the cost of materials ever higher as traders also worry about a lack of supply caused by the pandemic.

Copper, a major indicator of the state of the global economy owing to its use in a multitude of products, finally broke to an all-time high above $10 200 per ton on Friday, and with the global recovery expected to continue for some time, analysts say the price can continue north.

"It's hard to foresee copper prices turning around amid the current bullish atmosphere," Ji Xianfei, at Guotai Junan Futures Co, said.

And Commerzbank AG analyst Daniel Briesemann added: "The long-term prospects for metals prices are 'too good' and point to higher prices in the next few years.

"The decarbonisation trends in many countries - which include switching to electric vehicles and expanding wind and solar power - are likely to generate additional demand for metals."

Iron ore also broke to new levels above $200 a tonne as commodities prices across the board advance, with lumber, tin, bacon and sugar all sharply higher.

"The global economic recovery is lifting steel demand with China's steelmakers keeping elevated levels of output, despite production curbs aimed at reducing carbon emissions and reining in supply," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

However, that has fanned fears about a spike in inflation around the world that many warn could force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies that have helped fire a global markets rally for more than a year.

Top bankers led by the Federal Reserve have repeatedly pledged to maintain their accommodative measures for the foreseeable future, though many believe their hand could be forced by a period of excessively high inflation.

US jobs in focus

Eyes are now on the release of US jobs figures later in the day, which will be the latest indicator of the state of the world's top economy.

They come a day after a forecast-beating reading on unemployment benefits that showed claims fell to their lowest since the coronavirus struck last year, and two days on from news that 742 000 new jobs were created in the private sector in April.

"With jobless claims hitting a pandemic-era low, anticipation for the full jobs picture... mounts," said Mike Loewengart, of E*Trade Financial.

The reading "is another proof point that we're one step closer to full economic recovery. As we see some serious momentum building on the jobs front, all eyes will be on how this plays into action taken by the Fed."

NAB's Catril was bullish on the outlook for the jobs markets, saying in a report that "it seems reasonable to suggest further declines in claims should be expected".

The positive jobs readings helped propel the Dow to a new record on Wall Street, while the S&P 500 also rose and the Nasdaq ended a four-day retreat.

But Asia struggled to maintain its early promise with markets paring morning gains or falling into the red. Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai and Bangkok all rose but Hong Kong, Shanghai, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta fell.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose.

There was little reaction to figures showing Chinese exports soared far more than expected last month thanks to a burst in demand as economies reopen, while imports saw their biggest rise in 10 years as domestic consumers returned to a form of normality.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
equitiesiron orecoppermarketsglobal markets
USD/ZAR
14.05
0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
0.0%
EUR/ZAR
17.10
0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
0.0%
Gold
1,831.32
0.0%
Silver
27.45
0.0%
Palladium
2,929.64
0.0%
Platinum
1,256.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1387 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3460 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1836 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo