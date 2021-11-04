Cosatu throws support behind R131 billion deal to move away from coal

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has welcomed an announcement made at the COP26 summit in Glasgow that a group of rich nations will help fund SA's transition away from coal.

The governments of France, Germany, the UK and the USA, along with the European Union, will over three to five years provide or facilitate R131 billion to 'support South Africa’s shift towards a low carbon future'.

Cosatu says it is important that funds are steered towards workers in the coal mining and energy sectors, especially in Mpumalanga.

Trade union federation Cosatu has thrown its support behind a deal that will see South Africa receive $8.5 billion (R131 billion) in cheap loans and grants to fund a move away from coal.

The partnership between SA and a group of wealthy nations was announced this week at a United Nations summit on global warming in Glasgow.

A series of grants, cheap loans, guarantees and private investments will be provided or facilitated by the governments of France, Germany, the UK and the USA, along with the European Union over three to five years to "accelerate [the] decarbonisation of South Africa's electricity system". Central to the agreement is the idea of a "just transition" that protects vulnerable workers in the coal industry.

"[The deal] will assist Eskom to invest in new energy generation capacity," said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla on Thursday.

"This is critical as a third of Eskom's generation capacity will reach the end of its lifespan by 2030 and the power utility does not have sufficient funds at its disposal."

Pamla said the funding agreement would help support workers and communities whose livelihoods are at risk from the decommissioning of SA's fleet of coal-fired power stations.

"This hopefully will be used to benefit coal mining and energy workers, including communities in Mpumalanga whose towns and economies revolve around these aging power stations and mines," he said.

"We simply cannot afford to lose a single job when unemployment has pushed past 44%, nor can we allow communities to become lifeless ghost towns."

The R131 billion in proposed funding will help Eskom, which has a debt burden of just over R400 billion, cut its reliance on coal.

The power utility still does not make enough from selling electricity to cover the cost of paying interest on its debt and has needed tens of billions of rands in transfers from the National Treasury to survive.

Speaking to Fin24 this week, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the financing deal gives Eskom the opportunity to "pivot to a new future".

"We urgently need more generating capacity and the agreement allows us to finally move to new energy generation sources and to start investing in new technologies," he said.

Localise it

Cosatu said that as SA reduces its reliance on coal, Eskom should enter the renewable energy space as an "owner of generation capacity".

While the power utility has built some wind and solar power plants, most of South Africa's renewable energy developments have come from independent power producers, who enter into 20-year agreements with Eskom.

"All new energy construction investments must be required to only utilise locally produced materials," it added. "If successful, it can help to lay the foundations for just transition plans in other sectors of the economy."