SA's costly big gas projects could cause a 40% electricity price hike, say top researchers

Large-scale gas generation projects would push electricity prices up 40%, and if carbon tax hikes are considered after 2030, by more than 60%, a study shows.

Currently, gas is only economically viable for the country's energy mix if it provides a portion of the power required during peak demand.

Over the past decade, renewables have become considerably cheaper than gas, and energy policy must be updated to reflect that.

Gas should only play a small role in SA's energy mix for the foreseeable future – providing some energy during peak demand. Even then, it will only be the fuel of choice in certain circumstances, as diesel could be cheaper, a new study shows.

Economics and energy advisory group Meridian Economics on Monday released its report Hot air about gas: An economic analysis of the scope and role for gas-fired power generation in South Africa. The report finds that large-scale gas projects in the power sector are not the economically viable way to go.



Meridian analysed various independent studies on South Africa's power future. It concluded that the bulk of new generation capacity should be from renewable sources such as wind and solar, coupled with flexible generation capacity running on fuels like diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet peaking demand.

South Africa's existing peaking capacity is 3GW and is mainly powered by diesel. The fuel could potentially be used for new peaking capacity, but diesel is expensive and has high carbon emissions. Meridian suggests that there is an opportunity for gas to replace diesel, in situations where it is cheaper and has lower or similar emissions.

If operated optimally, peaking capacity generators would be idle around 97% of the time, which means they will require few fuel volumes. But existing policy seems to be gearing towards an energy future with a high capacity of gas, noted co-author Adam Roff, who was responding to questions during a briefing ahead of the release of the report.

This is all guided by the National Development Plan (NDP), published in 2012 before the prices of renewables such as wind and solar PV declined dramatically. The report notes in 2012, the cost of wind and solar PV was 50% more than large-scale gas power plants. However, less than 10 years later, gas power is now three times the cost of renewable energy.

"It is no longer economical to generate large amounts of energy from gas, so it is no surprise that all the system modelling shows that any role for gas-fired power generation is very small and for peaking purposes only," Roff said.

According to Meridian's analysis, the total peaking generation capacity required by 2030 is about 8GW. This will require between 25 petajoules (PJ) to 40PJ of fuel per year. LNG can supply a portion of this fuel at peaking plants. Meridian indicates that there are logistical (contractual and security of supply issues) and economic constraints to having LNG provide all the peaking fuel.

"The realistic portion of fuel demand for peaking that could be supplied by LNG is restricted to sites and circumstances where LNG can economically replace diesel for some fraction of the total fuel requirement each year," the report read. Meridian calculates that LNG could provide between 11PJ and 18PJ of fuel annually by 2030 – nearly half of what is required. Diesel would then provide the remaining balance.



Meridian maps out scenarios where gas has a peaking function and is rarely used - or has a capacity factor of 5% - and is coupled with renewables, versus a scenario where gas is run most of the time, with a high-capacity factor of 55%. For its modelling, it assumes renewables has a price of 50 c/kWh and gas prices, although volatile, at $33.67/ Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) (as at December 2021).

Gas in a peaking role could yield annual savings of R6.1 billion compared to large-scale gas use. Contrarily, large-scale gas use would push electricity prices up 40%. After 2030, considering carbon tax hikes, the premium on electricity costs would be above 60%. High electricity prices may even force some businesses to close, which will impact GDP, the report suggests.

"… There is no economic case for large-scale gas use in power generation. Even if renewable prices in the short-term increase by 30% to 65 c/kWh and gas prices were immediately to drop to their lowest levels ever and remain there for the 20-year duration of a REIPPPP (Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme) power purchase agreement, there would still be no case for large-scale gas use in power." - Meridian Economics

There would also be an environmental cost to large-scale use of gas – with emissions being seven times higher than an energy mix with additional renewables and gas used for peaking purposes. In a global environment seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of climate change mitigation efforts, South African exports could be subject to carbon border taxes by its international trading partners, with further economic consequences. "… Large-scale gas will significantly increase power sector emissions delivering environmental and economic harm as it does so," the report read.

The paper also unpacks the circumstances in which gas would be economically viable as a fuel of choice for peaking generation capacity.

To use LNG, terminal infrastructure is necessary to access imports. This infrastructure – whether land-based or as a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) or ship – will be costly, so the volumes of LNG need to be large enough to justify the investment. The demand from the power sector alone can't justify such an investment.

If gas is solely used by the power sector for peaking generation – the demand for LNG volumes will be low – which means LNG would be uncompetitive with diesel as a fuel source, Meridian noted. But if the LNG demand from the power sector is supplemented with demand from other sectors such as synfuels, then there would be sufficient customers or contracts that would make LNG cheaper compared to diesel. The emissions from both fuels would be similar, the report indicated.

Meridian highlights that the Richards Bay could be a potentially economically viable site for new peaking capacity supplied by gas. There is "significant" electricity demand in the area from smelters and miners, grid capacity is not an issue, and the port already has liquid fuels infrastructure.

The Lilly gas pipeline line, which carries methane, does not have more capacity. But Meridian is optimistic that if customers on the line switch to LNG by 2030, it strengthens the economic case to use Richards Bay for new installed peaking gas generation capacity. Industrial demand for LNG of as much as 50PJ will ensure that it is more competitive than diesel, the report read.

In the short term, or until all customers switch to LNG, Meridian suggests the existing liquid fuels capacity at the port make use of diesel-fired peaking until such time there is enough demand for LNG from customers on the Lilly line.

Gas-fired peaking plants could also potentially be installed at retiring coal-fired power stations. Eskom is already looking into a gas project at its Komati station in Mpumalanga and could possibly access gas from the ROMPCO pipeline from Mozambique. If Sasol, also a customer of the ROMPCO pipeline, switches to LNG, this also contributes to the economic viability of LNG.

Meridian notes that power stations already have infrastructure such as transmission lines to carry the electricity and liquid fuel storage capacity. Subject to further analysis, there is a possibility for 2GW of peaking plant capacity to be located at old coal-fired power stations.

Before pursuing gas procurement for power generation, Meridian recommends that energy policy documents such as the Gas Master Plan and the Integrated Resources Plan be updated to reflect the renewable energy prices realistically and South Africa's increasingly limited space for carbon emissions. The authors also want policymakers to monitor developments in other breakthrough technologies, such as battery storage and hydrogen – as this will affect the viability of gas for the power sector.

Government is in the process of finalising the Gas Master Plan, which will unpack projections for gas demand and the supply infrastructure needed to meet that demand. The plan is expected to be ready by March 2023.

