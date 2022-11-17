1h ago

add bookmark

Court orders Eskom to scrap R16bn tender after dropping bidder over paperwork

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom's Lethabo coal power station in the Vaal Triangle.
Eskom's Lethabo coal power station in the Vaal Triangle.
Photo: Elise Tempelhoff
  • A court has ordered Eskom to return to the drawing board on boiler maintenance tenders.
  • Eskom tender documents were found to be "ambiguous".
  • No "impropriety" is suspected, however.
  • For more financial stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

Eskom has been ordered by a court to scrap a R16 billion tender award for the maintenance of high-pressure boilers and pipes at its 15 coal-fired power stations after it unfairly disqualified one of the bidders. 

The tender must be re-advertised within two months of the court order, and bidders will have two months to prepare their bids. Eskom will have another two months to evaluate the tenders. 

The judgment by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was in response to an application by Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering, which was disqualified from the tender awarded in October 2021 because it did not furnish an ISO3484 welding certificate. Babcock argued that this certificate was already in Eskom's possession when the bid was adjudicated as it provided it for earlier contracts. 

READ | Contractor takes Eskom to court over R16bn maintenance contract

Instead, the split tender went to Actom and Steinmuller Africa. Between 2016 and 2021, the three firms had jointly serviced the 15 power stations, with Babcock responsible for four. These contracts were repeatedly renewed until they were re-advertised in 2019 and awarded in October 2021.

Judge Anthony Millar said that at the root of the problem was "ambiguity" in the tender documents, which was not crystal clear "on the mandatory returnable documents" that should accompany bids. Because its documents were ambiguous, Eskom should have allowed Babcock to submit its ISO3484 welding certificate after the tender closed. 

Says the judgment:

Eskom's failure to do so was procedurally unfair … and in consequence, the disqualification of Babcock from consideration in the award of the tender was both irrational and unlawful.

Millar said there was no suggestion that the bidders or the pricing of the tender were tainted in any way. As the role of Eskom in "sustaining the very fabric and life of the Republic could not be overstated." The court ruled that Actom and Steinmuller should continue to render services to Eskom until a new tender was in place.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
babcockeskommaintenancetender
Rand - Dollar
17.47
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.05
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,759.72
-0.8%
Silver
20.94
-2.5%
Palladium
1,991.00
-3.9%
Platinum
989.15
-2.0%
Brent-ruolie
92.86
-1.1%
Top 40
65,704
-0.8%
All Share
72,051
-0.8%
Resource 10
69,511
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,610
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,738
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo