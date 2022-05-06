Creecy on blocking exploration: 'I wish I had the power you think I have'

Minister Barbara Creecy says she can't outlaw mineral prospecting, which is provided for in the country's regulatory framework.

The minister acknowledges that some people wish she could do more to block exploration, especially of fossil fuels.

Civil society groups and communities have lodged legal processes to block major companies from conducting offshore exploration.

In an environment where civil society groups are fighting against exploration, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barabra Creecy says she cannot unanimously block mineral prospecting.



The minister was speaking at the Just Transition Multi-stakeholder Conference on Thursday. The conference is organised by the presidential Climate Commission and is being held over two days.

During a panel discussion, Creecy addressed questions on her responsibilities with regard to blocking offshore mining in the face of climate change.

Ministers 'stick to the law'

"I know many of you would like to see me doing more. I wish that I had the power that you think I have," said Creecy.

She explained that ministers have to "'stick to the law" and work within the regulatory framework of the country.

"The regulatory framework of our country allows mineral prospecting, it allows offshore mineral prospecting, it allows offshore mineral prospecting for fossil fuels," Creecy said.

The minister of environment cannot outlaw something that is allowed in the regulatory framework of the country, she added.

The Department of Mineral Resources an Energy is ensuring that mining companies develop an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The issue is whether the measures in the EIA are adequate to prevent environmental damage and if these measures are adhered to by companies, Creecy explained.

The role of her department is to serve as the "appeal authority" which ensures that the EIA processes were followed adequately.

One such example of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment exercising its role as an appeal authority is when it did not approve environmental authorisation for floating gas power plant Karpowership SA, this after considering the company's EIA process.

In recent months civil society groups and coastal communities have lodged legal processes against companies seeking to conduct seismic surveys - which is essentially offshore exploration for oil and gas.



In both cases - that lodged by Wild Coast communities against Shell, and another lodged by West Coast communities against geoscience data company Searcher - applicants have put forward that the prospecting companies do not have required environmental authorisation.

Creecy also addressed questions about the role of carbon taxes in reducing emissions. Creecy believes that the carbon tax essentially provides the "teeth" for businesses to decarbonise their production processes.



The carbon bill provides for carbon budgets - which sets out how much emissions are allowable by different sectors of the economy. The carbon tax ensures that these budgets are adhered to, Creecy put forward.

Creecy noted that a tax on alcohol might not stop people from drinking, but the view is not the same for carbon taxes regarding their effectiveness.

South Africa implemented a carbon tax of R120 per ton in June 2019. National Treasury has been gradually increasing the rate.