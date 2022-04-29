'Criminal conduct': Mkhwebane guns for Kieswetter, Gordhan, and ex-SARS bosses over IT contract

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that SARS commissioners, dating back to Pravin Gordhan, were involved in "improper conduct and maladministration" around an IT contract.

SARS used a Treasury regulation to deviate from normal procurement processes, but Mkhwebane said she "could not find compelling reasons for them to do so".

The public protector can usually only probe a complaint made two years after an incident, but Mkhwebane said she was deviating from this because of "special circumstances".

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that the Hawks consider investigating alleged criminal conduct by current and former SA Revenue Service bosses including Edward Kieswetter and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over a 16-year-old IT contract.

On Friday afternoon, less than three hours after the State Capture Inquiry found in its latest report that Gordhan was instrumental in resisting the Guptas' takeover of Treasury, Mkhwebane released her report on SARS’ 2006 contract with software firm Budge, Barone & Dominick (BBD).

The complaint of "maladministration, improper conduct and procurement irregularities" which prompted the probe, was launched by former government spokesperson, and current Jacob Zuma Foundation frontman Mzwanele Manyi in 2016.

"The conduct of Mr Gordhan, as the then commissioner of SARS and accounting officer, in approving the appointment of BBD, constitutes improper conduct as envisaged in the Constitution and maladministration as envisaged in the Public Protector Act," Mkhwebane said in her report.

She said the conduct of later commissioners Oupa Magashula, Tom Moyane and Kieswetter, "in the continued extension of the BBD contract" also constituted improper conduct and maladministration.

According Mkhwebane, Gordhan, when he was commissioner, recommended the appointment of BBD to replace Oracle and IBM as service providers. She says then finance minister Trevor Manuel approved Gordhan’s memorandum and that the R100 million contract went ahead without a tender process. She said the cost has since ballooned to R1.4 billion after being extended by subsequent commissioners.

Mkhwebane found that the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) "must take cognisance of the investigation and findings made in this report; and (…) consider investigating possible criminal conduct by the relevant accounting officers of SARS".

This should be done in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

She also recommended that the Finance Minister and the Auditor-General consider remedial actions, that the contract be reviewed and then not be extended at the end of the year, and that a tender process be launched for a replacement.

SARS used a specific Treasury regulation, which provides for deviation from normal procurement processes without the need to put it out to tender, but Mkhwebane said she "could not find compelling reasons for them to do so".

The Public Protector Act says that the public protector should not consider any complaint unless its reported within two years of the incident, barring special circumstances. Mkhwebane, in this case, said she was deviating from the two-year rule because of "special circumstances".

Mkhwebane vs. Gordhan

Mkhwebane had previously found against Gordhan in two separate issues – one concerning the debunked "rogue unit", and the other involving the early pension payout for former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. Those finding were challenged and after subsequent court battles, the public protector found herself at the losing end.

Earlier in the week her application for an interdict against President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending her and Parliament continuing its impeachment process was postponed.

In February, the Constitutional Court effectively gave Parliament the green light to go ahead with the impeachment. Mkhwebane is asking the Constitutional Court to ask it to rescind that order.