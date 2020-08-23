Dancing through a pandemic: Studio owners tell their stories

Lockdown Level 2 kicked in on Tuesday, allowing gyms and studio to reopen, but under strict protocols.

Owners of dance studios open up about how they had to innovate their offerings under higher restrictions.

Dance has been "medicine" during the pandemic, according to one instructor.

Seugnet Esterhuyse was on a trip in Europe when she first heard that the borders would be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Esterhuyse was on her way to Belgium, and was worried about whether she could get back to Amsterdam.



"I was worried that I could not fly back from Amsterdam to London, because they had cancelled so many flights already. My flight was from London back to Cape Town," she said.

Luckily, she made it back to South Africa, a day before the borders closed as the country's lockdown came into effect. "I felt like I was in a movie and I was running, and all the doors were closing right behind me. I just made it," she recalled.

But that was not the only complication Esterhuyse had to navigate her way around. While waiting at the airport, on her way back home, she decided to close her movement studio temporarily.

Back in 2012, Esterhuyse and a friend decided to offer ballet classes for adults. Her studio, Ballet on Kloof, is in a church hall on Kloof street in Gardens, Cape Town. Esterhuyse offers a range of classes, including pilates and yoga.

"My dream was always to have a movement space, and not just one genre, so that people could cross-train and do all kinds of movement under one roof," said Esterhuyse.

Last year Ballet on Kloof started offering classes for children, and this was beginning to pick up until the lockdown.

Staying connected

The figurative doors of Ballet on Kloof reopened shortly after: online, that is. To keep everyone connected, Esterhuyse created a Facebook group, where she would pot challenges for people in the Ballet on Kloof community to try, and then share their experiences on the group.

Much like other studios, Esterhuyse then opted to hold live classes, via Zoom, getting clients to use chairs or counters as a barre. "It was quite funny in the beginning. I struggled to have everyone on mute,” she said. "Trying to figure out the technology side of things was a great learning curve." Esterhuyse also wished she had more time to prepare herself ahead of lockdown to get the right equipment in place for online classes.

But there are ways Covid-19 has inspired her. For one, it’s taught her to be creative with movement in small spaces, she quipped. Her ballet class is also currently doing a dance called "Masks", taken from the Romeo and Juliet ballet.

She could also diversify her offerings to clients, such as providing recorded packages, besides the live classes. Esterhuyse thinks she will continue to provide the online offering, as she has had people from outside Cape Town, as far as Brazil and the UK join in on classes.

While lockdown level two kicked in on Tuesday, allowing gyms and studios to reopen, under strict protocols, Esterhuyse managed to reopen her studio two weeks ago - with safety protocols in place. She now offers hybrid classes, with some clients in studio simultaneously streaming to those online.

"People are slowly coming back [to the studio]," she said. She admits that it is a challenging exercise with a mask. "It is challenging to teach with a mask on. When you talk and demonstrate, you breathe a lot more. I find myself a bit out of breath," she said.

Esterhuyse is, however, hopeful that people will continue classes, despite the pandemic, as there is a great need to maintain physical and mental health, to which classes can contribute positively.

Her advice to fellow small business owners is to take "baby steps" forward. "You overestimate what you can do in this short period, like a year, and you underestimate what you can achieve in a decade. If you take baby steps every single day in 10-years-time, you might not even recognise yourself."

Seugnet Esterhuyse opened Ballet on Kloof's studio doors in September 2012 (Photo: Amanda Webb).

For hip hop dance teacher, Luzé Botha, the challenges were different.



Botha teaches hip hop to students at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, in Green Point. She could teach as many as 120 children in a good week, but lockdown wiped that out to 50. When lockdown was implemented, schools closed.

At first Botha would create video clips, challenging her students to try over the initial 21-day period. "I think we were being very optimistic, thinking that the 21-days was going to be it… No one understood what was going to happen. No one thought it would be five months without classes, " she said.

Botha soon realised she might have to move classes to a virtual platform. "That was a big shift, because the problem was that not all students have really fast internet." The scaling down of students was also financially taxing, she explained. "In the beginning, a lot of people wanted to support me so they signed up for [online] lessons," she said.

Botha was "nervous" about pricing at first – especially because the offering was online. She gave parents the option to pay full price if they were willing, but offered discount to parents whose children wanted to attend classes, but were struggling financially.

Botha said the online classes were also "exceptionally tiring". "You almost have to give about four or five times more than you would in a normal setting," she explained. "In person, students pick up on your energy. If you are happy and excited you can actually transmit it to them and they almost mirror you."

It was difficult to recreate the interaction children would have in physical classes, over a virtual platform, but eventually Botha figured her way though that. "The one thing that children miss the most is connection," said Botha. Online, most of the time, mics are muted and they can't talk to each other, she said. Botha had to incorporate news time, where they could give a short update on their lives before class. "I realised my students were so hungry to see their friends. They just wanted to interact," she added.

No fear

Reflecting on the actions she took, during the uncertainty of lockdown Botha said there is not anything she would have done differently. On returning to physical classes in future, Botha is hoping the classes can be held outside. It would be helpful to spread them out to ensure social distancing.

Botha said that she hopes people do not "cling onto fear" and limit their interactions with each other because of Covid-19. "Dancing is communication through your body and that has been taken away for such a long time, we almost can't communicate or touch anyone with our bodies because we are so afraid," said Botha.



Out of concern for the safety of her students and instructors, Chantal Cornelissen closed her pole dancing studio just more than a week before lockdown was announced. Cornelissen bought Pole Dancing Cape Town after returning to South Africa in 2017, when her contract with Cirque du Soleil ended.

Cornelissen said she wasn't surprised when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown. The impact on the business was significant. While Pole Dancing Cape Town opted to go online, the pole and aerial hoop classes could not be continued because they required specific equipment. "During the lock down we focused on stretch, strength and burn classes which can be done with no equipment in a small space using body weight," Cornelissen said. The studio also had to cancel its annual student showcase this year.





Chantal Cornelissen bought Pole Dance Cape Town after returning to South Africa in 2017 (Photo: Chantal Cornelissen).

Virtual classes also had drawbacks, especially in terms of recreating the community aspect of classes. "We are a little family so even though you come to a class for fitness, the other students are like a family and it is great to see them."

Cornelissen said she had to adjust her pricing too – to account for the fact that classes and training was done from home, and also to assist those affected by pay cuts. Cornelissen has been running one-on-one sessions and group classes have not yet resumed.

"I think the only thing I wish I had known is that it would take five months for the government to open fitness centres. Keeping fit and healthy is one of the main things to help fight Covid, yet this was taken away from people," Cornelissen said.

When asked if she is hopeful about the future, Cornelissen said that time would tell how people have been affected by the pandemic in terms of losing jobs and suffering pay cuts. "Gym memberships are one of the first things to be cut when it comes to budgets," she said.

The lockdown couldn't have come at a worse time for Debbie Race, who had taken out a loan for her studio Just Move, which offers classes for adults.



Race started Just Move five years ago. Over the years the offering has grown to include ballet, contemporary dance and body conditioning, dance fitness and pilates. Last year she finally got the studio she always wanted.

"My business had grown and I thought it was time to take a big risk. Unfortunately, Covid-19 came at a bad time. I took out a loan and was really starting to pick up clients and grow the business even more. Covid-19 just completely knocked it flat," said Race. "It was also difficult because I am renting a commercial space," she added.

Race had been teaching online until two weeks ago. She had closed her studio a day before lockdown was announced. Reality gradually sank in for her, and she had noticed her clients had slowly been dropping out of classes before she made the decision.

"I was starting to prepare myself mentally, but I think that initial lockdown was still a shock for everyone," she said. But seeing everyone was in the same boat provided some relief and helped calm the panic, she explained.

Just Move studios is open for private classes. (Photo: Debbie Race).

Race mentioned that she had wanted to start online classes, and Covid-19 gave her the push to do it.

"It was one of my goals this year to start online teaching and have a wider audience. I did not realise I would have to get that up and running in a week. But it was good. I think it was the kick I needed to get online," she said.

Race was determined to get it to work – she was concerned for people’s mental health, and felt it was important to get them moving as they would be cooped up at home.

Initially Race offered prerecorded classes, but it was a lot of work to edit. She eventually switched to live classes over Zoom. These could simultaneously be recorded for people to access if they could not make the live classes. Race said that teaching online had its challenges, for one it was difficult to correct form.

Movement is medicine

Race said that she tried to be understanding in terms of pricing classes. Initially Race gave clients discounts to keep attending because she felt it was better for them to move and not at all. "Especially in those first five weeks, it was crucial, if you just needed emotional support," said Race. "I think all of us were panicking and dealing with anxiety. I just knew that for me, movement is medicine."

But it’s become difficult over time to sustain discounts.

"You want to provide a service, but you can't really take away from the value you are offering just because you want to meet people where they are financially. That's been really hard because I think especially with dance teachers, it is such an emotional thing," Race explained. "The people you teach are your family, not just bodies. They are people so you invest so much emotion."

Doing classes online and watching clients participate from home, also made her feel closer to her clients, she explained.

"We see them in their home environments… There is just something about that vulnerability that I think brought us so much closer together over this time."

For now, Race is keeping group classes online but is holding private classes in studio.

She believes people will continue to dance through difficult times.

"This is a soul freeing thing. Dance and movement is always an escape from everyday life, and now we need it more," said Race.