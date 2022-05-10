Daniel Mminele: Eskom 'integral' to SA's just transition solution

Eskom is an integral part of South Africa's efforts to decarbonise and support response to the climate crisis, says Daniel Mminele, who heads up the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.

Electricity production is the single biggest emitter in the country.

Mminele says the task team is working closely with Eskom.

Embattled power utility Eskom is "part and parcel" of the solution to decarbonise the South African economy, says head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, Daniel Mminele.



Mminele was the keynote speaker in a virtual discussion on just transition finance in South Africa on Monday. The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection organised the discussion.

During a question-and-answer session, Mminele spoke about the significance of Eskom in the country's just transition to a low-carbon economy and climate-resilient society.

"There is no way in which Eskom can be overlooked in this process - they are integral to the just energy transition in South Africa."

Eskom is one of three priority areas identified in the COP26 pledge by international partners - the UK, France, US, Germany and EU - to assist South Africa's just transition. The countries have committed to mobilising $8.5 billion over three to five years - the funding will support the decarbonisation of the electricity sector.

The partnership also supports the development of green-technology sectors such as green hydrogen and electric vehicles. A key part of the transaction is to ensure the transition is just - taking into account the impact on affected workers and communities dependent on fossil fuels for livelihoods, Mminele explained.

The energy and transport sectors hold the highest potential for emissions reduction in South Africa, Mminele said. This explains why the $8.5 billion offer is targeted at these sectors.

The single biggest contributor to South Africa's emissions is electricity production which accounts for just over 40% of emissions, Mminele said.

'Working closely' with Eskom

"Eskom is part and parcel of the solution to how we decarbonise," Mminele said. "There is no way we can hope to succeed if we do not place emphasis on ensuring Eskom is an integral part of this process, and we are working closely with them in that regard," he added.

Mminele could not comment further on the future of the utility but affirmed that it is an "integral part" of the just transition solution.

"They [Eskom] have been doing quite good work and have dedicated resources to a just energy transition office they have set up there," he said. Mminele also reiterated that the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team is working with Eskom and the international partners to see how through the partnership, the "difficult problems" at power utility can be solved.

On multiple occasions, Mminele had to affirm that the task team would make sure that the finalised deals would be "fit for purpose" in that they would be in line with the country's priorities and ambitions. The task team is still in the process of understanding the details of what is being offered. Mminele said that international partners know that the transaction must be aligned with the country's ambitions and priorities.

Mminele said this is a "complex task" that involves "systemic change" and touches on various policies such as environment, trade, industrial, social, employment and fiscal policy. "This is a big, broader economic transformation issue that has to have these just components given proper attention. So at this stage, we still need to get into more technicalities around negotiations," he explained.

Blended finance: grants and loans

What is envisioned is a blended finance solution - including grants and concessional loans at rates which are more "advantageous" than can be achieved on the market, Mminele explained. Mminele assured that South Africa's unique fiscal and budgetary circumstances are taken into account.

Mminele stressed that the impact on livelihoods is central in considering the final financing package and the investment plan.

"… We need to appreciate that this is a different paradigm which may require a different approach to issues such as risk allocation, return expectation and investment horizon," he said. While it is too early to tell what the financial solutions may be, Mminele agreed that they need to be innovative. "… We need to think outside the box in terms of this not being business as usual and requiring us to look at new ways of understanding the problem and finding appropriate solutions," he said.

The solution also requires a transition in policies and the way things are done more broadly, given that the consequences of climate change are an existing reality and not those to be faced in the future, Mminele explained. "They are with us today and need to be tackled with urgency. That alone ought to inform a different approach to the approaches that were deployed previously."

No tradeoff

Responding to a question about how geopolitical dynamics - such as how the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic impact on the global north's priorities might affect the accessibility to finance for developing countries - Mminele shared that there cannot be trade-offs between these issues.

"… We can't trade off climate change issues with regard to what needs to be diverted to potentially support initiatives around conflict resolution in the Ukraine or continuing to fight the pandemic. These things need to be pursued all in parallel and it is going to be tough," said Mminele.

Once resources become scarce then there needs to be discussions on where these resources can be best used to have the greatest impact, and then prioritisation will be important, he explained. But overall, he believes it is a difficult situation because one of these issues is not more important than the other.