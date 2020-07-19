41m ago

add bookmark

Data may underreport Covid-19 deaths, experts say

Pauline Bax and Antony Sguazzin, Bloomberg
A health worker holds a nasal swab sample to be tested for Covid-19.
A health worker holds a nasal swab sample to be tested for Covid-19.
Tauseef Mustafa
  • Health experts say the official number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in South Africa does not reflect the true scale of the crisis. 
  • South Africa has recorded 10 994 excess deaths between May and July, according to the South African Medical Research Council, which publishes weekly figures.
  • Compared with the predicted number of natural deaths from historical data in the week ending on 3 July, the Eastern Cape had 90% more and Gauteng 71% more, the latest report showed.

The official number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in South Africa doesn't reflect the true scale of the crisis, with provinces that have been hit hardest by the outbreak showing a surge in fatalities, health experts say.

The country recorded 10 994 excess deaths between May and July, according to the South African Medical Research Council, which publishes weekly figures. The provinces with some of the highest confirmed infection rates - Gauteng and the Eastern Cape - are experiencing a particularly sharp increase.

Compared with the predicted number of natural deaths from historical data in the week ending on 3 July, the Eastern Cape had 90% more and Gauteng 71% more, the latest report showed.

Tracking excess mortality is widely seen as way to gauge the full scale of fatalities from Covid-19. It includes those suspected of having the coronavirus who died without having been tested, as well as people who died of other causes after being unable to seek treatment because hospitals were swamped.

Neither of those categories would be reflected in the official pandemic tally.

"Particularly in the Eastern Cape, we are getting a significant underreporting of mortality in villages and smaller towns," said Ian Sanne, head of Right to Care, a non-profit organisation that provides treatment to people with HIV and associated diseases. "The risk is that we are missing quite a bit".

South Africa's outbreak ranks as the world’s fifth-worst, with 350 879 confirmed cases. The government adopted a mass-testing regime weeks after the first infection was identified and has tested more than 2.4 million people, a response that sets it apart from all other African nations.

Authorities have said they are confident they’re grasping the true scale of the epidemic and release detailed Covid-19 reports daily.

Yet hospitals say they're buckling under the strain, and the closure of Home Affairs offices during the first stage of a lockdown has led to administrative backlogs and unregistered deaths. South Africa also has the world’s largest HIV epidemic and a high prevalence of diabetes and tuberculosis, which are major causes of death.

Even though the Health Ministry added more than 100 000 confirmed cases in little more than a week this month, the Covid-19 mortality rate is relatively low. As of Saturday, there were 4948 deaths in South Africa attributed to the virus, far fewer than the 38 888 deaths in Mexico, which has roughly the same number of infections.

"I'm sure there is some under-reporting of the deaths," said Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, a Durban-based research institute known as Krisp.

"The discrepancy between the excess deaths and the reported Covid-19 deaths could be explained by this under-reporting, or it could be a sign that the epidemic is having a knock-on effect on deaths due to other causes."

Anban Pillay, a deputy director general in the Department of Health, criticized such assessments.

"We disagree completely with this analysis," he said. "This is a theoretical argument".

With assistance from Janice Kew and Prinesha Naidoo.

Related Links
The paradoxes of pandemics
Hunting for opportunities in difficult times
SA's deep recession is dragging down neighbouring states
Read more on:
south africalockdowncovid 19coronavirusunemploymentstimulus package
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2267 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2861 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 4334 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3101 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo