De Ruyter: Benefits of Eskom maintenance to be felt by April 2021, but power cuts won't be over

Load shedding is expected to have been "significantly reduced" but not completely eliminated by September 2021.

Eskom is hoping that legislative changes will allow for a "less adversarial approach" to resolving issues around tariffs withe energy price regulator Nersa.

Lower sales volumes have led to an annual decline of 1% for nearly the past 10 years, compounding Eskom's financial woes.

The effects of Eskom's maintenance programme - which is expected to ease the risk of load shedding - would be felt by April next year as the power utility works to ensure the long-term sustainability of its infrastructure, its CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Thursday.

"We anticipate that by April next year we will see the first benefits of enhanced maintenance," said De Ruyter, adding that by September 2021, the power utility would have significantly reduced the risk of load shedding.

De Ruyter, who took over as Eskom CEO in January, was speaking at the Joburg Indaba, a gathering of mining industry business leaders and investors. He acknowledged that power cuts had been a drag on SA's economic recovery and that a stable electricity supply was critical to investor confidence.

Executives at the two-day event, which ended Thursday, discussed the importance of a uninterrupted energy supply to the mining sector, one of SA's largest users of electricity.