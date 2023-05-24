De Ruyter to face another grilling by MPs over his Eskom corruption claims

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is drawing up a list of people to appear before it as it continues to investigate allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter will be called back to the committee.

General Jap Burger is considered an important person who can help the committee understand events.

Following allegations by De Ruyter in a television interview in February that corruption was rife at Eskom and that the ANC was looting the company, the committee has been looking into the matter.

De Ruyter, who at his last appearance at Scopa refused to answer all the questions and would not name the two "senior politicians" he claimed were implicated in corruption, will face another harsh inquisition by the committee. MPs are outraged that De Ruyter refused to be fully vetted by the State Security Agency but was the CEO of an entity that is a national key point.

This time he may be subpoenaed, which will compel him to answer fully or face a charge of contempt of Parliament.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said this would be decided later once the committee had its final list of people it wanted to call. The complete list will be made final on Friday.

So far, in addition to De Ruyter, the committee has suggested calling the Eskom board for a second time, the Auditor-General, the director-general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni, Business Leadership CEO Busi Mavuso – whose organisation funded the intelligence reports commissioned by De Ruyter – and General Jap Burger of the SAPS.

Hlengwa said that "a protracted engagement" was needed with Burger, who had turned out to be a central player in the intelligence collection events. Burger had been designated by police National Commissioner Fannie Masemola as De Ruyter's contact person in the police with whom he could share the intelligence gathered.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi will appear before the committee.