De Ruyter's resignation raises alarm in private sector, rand retreats

The resignation of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was met with alarm by BUSA, investors and economists.

Futuregrowth describe Mantashe's public accusations against Eskom management - which may have triggered the resignation - as "frankly reckless".

Business Unity South Africa says de Ruyter's resignation is a blow to efforts to address SA's energy crisis.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.



Business Unit SA (BUSA), professional investors and economists reacted with alarm to the news that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter had resigned, describing it as a blow to the energy utility’s efforts to address the country’s power crisis.

Meanwhile, the rand retreated and Eskom bonds weakened after the news broke.

De Ruyter’s resignation follows a spate of public attacks led by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. De Ruyter did not receive public support from either President Cyril Ramaphosa or Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), said De Ruyter’s resignation was a "major blow for Eskom and the efforts to address the energy crisis we are facing on an ongoing basis".

Coovadia said the announcement was not surprising given the "irresponsible comments by some in government and some other sectors" about De Ruyter recently.

Last week, Mantashe accused Eskom of "actively agitating for the overthrow of the state" as it continues to implement load shedding.

These comments were "frankly reckless" and undermined De Ruyter and his colleagues by nearly accusing them of "borderline treason", Olga Constantatos, head of credit at Futuregrowth, and Andrew Canter, chief investment officer, told News24. Futuregrowth is one of the largest fixed interest asset managers in South Africa with about R190 billion under management.

"Together with a total lack of public support from the president and minister of public enterprises, those comments have likely made his position untenable. Even with the best intentions toward the nation, why would a rational manager stay under such circumstances?

"Instead of being focused on ensuring the Eskom Board and management have all the support they need to get Eskom working again, it seems our politicians are more attentive to political side-shows and possibly the protection of vested interests."

Constantatos and Canter said that during De Ruyter’s time there was evident success in unravelling some of the state capture and patronage networks around Eskom, and also pursuing recompense.

"While an entity such as Eskom will always live beyond a single person, it is equally true that the tone is set from the top.

"This is deeply disappointing for our economy and for us all as citizens. Markets don’t like uncertainty and changing the CEO at this moment in the crisis increases the risk profile of Eskom and the country."

By Wednesday evening, the rand was trading at R17.17/$ - after reaching R17.07 before the announcement.

"[De Ruyter] was seen as a dedicated, intentional pair of hands at the helm of a monster which was intent on fighting him from within, around, and above. The tolerance for escalating load shedding in recent months arose from a belief that there was some leadership at Eskom who had the intent to make decisions and set the ship right.

"There was hope of an ultimate resolution to the massive electricity supply problems which have their origins in various political administrations’ decision failures as regard procuring more power – notably the continued political interference in stalling the government’s own REIPP [Renewable Independent Power Producer] programme – and previous Eskom management’s corruption, mismanagement, and failure to maintain their fleet of coal-fired plants," Constantatos and Canter added.

Replacement

Coovadia said that the Eskom board "must act with urgency" to announce a replacement "even if on a temporary basis".

"[De Ruyter's] replacement must have the skills and capability to continue all efforts to reduce load shedding, accelerate the Eskom restructure, tackle ongoing corruption and sabotage and work with business to diversify the energy generation and distribution environment, with the focus on cleaner energy."

He said business remained committed to working with the government in what he described as "the single biggest crisis, in the midst of a series of crises".

Coovadia said Busa also called on Ramaphosa to "rise above the issues in the ANC and lead the country in urgently responding to this crisis".

He commended De Ruyter for his "valiant efforts he has undertaken under unbearable conditions in the national interest".

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said the resignation was a big blow and could potentially set back Eskom’s turnaround strategy.

'We know from lots of international examples where people leave halfway through these turnaround strategies, then you end up pretty much putting the turnaround back substantially, because whoever comes into that role now has to get up to speed and has to sign up for the existing strategy and may want to revise that existing strategy. All of that just adds to the timing of how quickly you can resolve these issues."

Lings said De Ruyter’s departure could be seen as a further weakening of SA’s institutional capacity, adding that this would be a constant concern until someone credible is appointed.

Another concern for him was the possibility of De Ruyter's resignation leading to an exodus of other managers.

"Does this trigger other senior resignations within Eskom? That is always a question you ask when a senior individual leaves. Are you going to see other people follow and are you going to see a big shakeout of the top leadership? Sometimes that is a good thing, other times it is not. I think Eskom definitely needs more stability rather than instability and [it] obviously needs to get good skills into the business. I think André de Ruyter has demonstrated that he is able to get up to speed with the complexity and understand the issue and contribute to the solution."

Lings said De Ruyter’s exit also highlighted how difficult the job of CEO at Eskom was.

"It has been a very difficult position to be in where you are constantly under pressure and where you are not able to make huge headway."

He said the government would now have to investigate replacing him and that this would be a difficult process because anybody taking up the role would know that they are going to be under "enormous pressure" from day one.

He said De Ruyter's resignation should be a wake-up call for the various departments involved - and all the way up to the cabinet.

Most important job in SA

Kenneth Creamer, economist at the University of Witwatersrand, said the Eskom CEO role was probably the most important job in SA at the moment, and that whoever took up the position must have a wide range of skills and significant support "as many vested interests will be affected in pursuing the national interest".

Creamer also warned that those playing politics with Eskom were making it weaker, adding that SA needed structural solutions to solve the electricity crisis and bring an end to load shedding.

"This will include dealing with state capture and corruption, investing in new grid capacity, facilitating rapid new generation investment mainly in solar and wind, improving plant maintenance and performance and retiring end-of-life plants, restructuring Eskom in line with technology changes and global energy transition…"

He said at the same time there was a need to put in place "wheeling policies", deal with regulators, manage debt relief and secure more as well affordable financing for energy transition related investment.

Azar Jammine, chief economist and director at Econometrix, said De Ruyter’s resignation was alarming, especially as there is "no clarity as to who will take over his position".

He said that the general perception in the market was that there were huge problems at Eskom, but these were not of De Ruyter’s making and had "been in place for many years if not the last two decades".

Jammine said it appeared as if De Ruyter was being treated as a scapegoat for Eskom’s problems, adding that right from the word go he had been unpopular in some quarters who had wanted a black CEO to run the utility.

"A lot of people wanted De Ruyter out on the basis of the colour of his skin - irrespective of whether he was competent or not."

He said there were other executives in SA who could probably fill in the void of De Ruyter’s departure, but that he did not know if anybody else would be willing.

"That is the biggest problem."

However, the Black Business Council welcomed De Ruyter’s resignation, with CEO Kganki Matabane saying the organisation had been calling for it for more than a year.

"He should have resigned a long time ago because he just did not know what to do. He didn’t know his job. We welcome it and we hope further action will be taken against him for putting the country where it is.

Market reaction

Meanwhile, the resignation also appeared to have hit Eskom bonds.

Bloomberg reports that yields on Eskom bonds due 2028 without a government guarantee reversed an earlier drop, to rise 2 basis points from their closing levels to 11.2%. Yields on the company’s dollar debt due 2025 climbed 7 basis points to 11.4%.

However, Stanlib’s Lings pointed out that Eskom’s bonds are illiquid.

"And that is because obviously Eskom has not been able to issue a significant amount of bonds in recent years and that has got to do with their credit rating and the general state of their finances. It is difficult to judge anything through Eskom bonds because they don’t trade."



