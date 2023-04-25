Debt Relief Bill frees up billions to fix 'short-circuited' Eskom plants

The Eskom Debt Relief Bill, which will see R254 billio n of debt removed from its balance sheet, will free up billions to fix Eskom.

Eskom's maintenance has been "short-circuited" before, says chairperson Mpho Makwana.

Debt Relief must result in palpable results for the populations, say Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Eskom debt relief package is a game-changer for Eskom and will enable the company to properly plan and fund maintenance and plant refurbishment for the first time in years, top executives and directors told MPs on Tuesday.

But while there is light at the end of the tunnel, the winter ahead will be dark as it will be some time before improved maintenance results in reduced load shedding or new privately owned power generation reach the grid. Eskom also scales down maintenance dramatically during winter, meaning that the maintenance programme will only resume in earnest in four months.

Appearing at Parliament Standing Committee on Appropriations to discuss the Eskom Debt Relief Bill, acting CEO Calib Cassim said:

The debt relief has, in the first place, relieved a lot of pressure on Eskom, needing to go and approach markets to raise anything from R40 billion to R60 billion an annum, which is what we have done in the last few years… This is the first time in the last six years that we were able to release three year's capital expenditure (capex) across the divisions. That is a tremendous relief from a financial and operational perspective. It also allows the management to focus on generation performance and to focus on reducing the intensity of load shedding.

Cassim said that with the 18.6% tariff granted by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for 2023/24, the debt relief meant that Eskom would not have to borrow for the next four years. Eskom has accumulated debt of R420 billion, mostly incurred from the construction of Medupi and Kusile.

All capital spending, including the project to extend the life of Koeberg and the repairs to Kusile and Medupi, must be funded out of tariff revenue. The bill proposes debt relief of R254 billion over three years through loans from the Treasury to Eskom to cover all debt obligations as and when they become due. If Eskom meets all the conditions of the loans, these will be converted to equity or shares in Eskom. This will free up Eskom to use its cash flow as it sees fit to run operations.

Eskom non-executive director Tryphosa Ramano also underlined the positive impact of debt relief. "I can confirm that we have now released the long-lead capex items up to five years due to this debt relief which has relieved Eskom from a cash crunch. So the only focus of generation will be to execute on their capex so that we can have a reliable fleet," she said. Board chairperson Mpho Makwana said Eskom's cash flow problems had "short-circuited" maintenance.

"As a board we started out realising that we needed to create a platform to fix Eskom to ensure that our various power stations are maintained as they should be so that they can operate with a little bit of predictability because what has been happening is that maintenance programmes have been short-circuited and as a result we have frequent outages due to tripping."

Several MPs raised concerns that Eskom would not meet the conditions of the debt relief, which include that it may not borrow, may not invest in any new generation projects and must not award wage and salary increases that affect the company's sustainability.

In response to the concerns raised, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the board and management should take seriously cognisance of MPs' points. "We do need a mindset change in Eskom, both board and management have to ensure that they take serious cognisance of the concerns raised in this meeting. There must be an impact (due to the debt relief) that is palpable for the population and as far as load shedding is concerned."

Eskom's newly appointed head of generation Bheki Nxumalo said that debt relief had provided "a great deal of positiveness".

"For a number of years we have been complaining that we can't properly plan our maintenance. The board has already given us the journey for the next three years which means we can plan for all major upcoming outages, so the ball is really in our court. "

Nxumalo said his first task had been to assemble a planning team and Eskom "would not be repeating the things of the last few years. But there is an immediate six months without Koeberg and Kusile and that is going to be very hard'.



