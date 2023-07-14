'Decision was made': EU smacks down outcry over American hire to key regulator post

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The European Commission on Friday rejected a demand from France that it "reconsider" its appointment of an American to a key post in executive dealing with the regulation of US tech giants.

"The decision was made. We see no grounds to reconsider," commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

The French government on Thursday asked the commission to look again at the hiring of US economics expert Fiona Scott Morton to such a sensitive position, saying it raised conflict-of-interest risks.



