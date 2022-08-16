51m ago

add bookmark

Delayed decisions on custom duties costing SA R1.25bn, report finds

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The South African Revenue Service.
The South African Revenue Service.
Photo: Netwerk24
  • Delayed decisions on customs duties are costing the fiscus R1.25 billion, a report by XA Global Trade Advisors shows.
  • There are 46 tariff and anti-dumping investigations underway, and more than half of these are overdue.
  • Most investigations have been completed, they just need to be signed off by ministers.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday or go to the Fin24 front page.

Delayed decisions on import duties and anti-dumping measures are costing the South African fiscus R1.25 billion, a report by XA Global Trade Advisors shows.

The Open Cases Report, released on Tuesday, is the trade advisory group's first. It considers the timeframes involved by the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) in applications submitted to change tariffs or duties on imported products.

The applications include those for higher duties, anti-dumping duties and safeguard duties. Applications for duty increases, reductions and rebates should be completed within six months, within normal conditions and in four months, for industries in distress.

Investigations for safeguards aimed at remedying a specific problem are reasonably expected to be completed within 18 months, the advisory noted. Similarly, anti-dumping investigations are to be completed within 18 months, or they expire.

However, the tariff-applications - besides anti-dumping applications - run close to two years.

As at 1 July 2022, there were 43 tariff investigations and three anti-dumping investigations which are currently open. More than half (27) are overdue, the report noted. 

Tariff-related applications run close to two years
Tariff-related applications run close to two years, far longer than the six-month target.

"The cost of lost revenue due to the delays in finalising the protective actions on time has been R1.25 billion in custom duties not collected by the fiscus," the report read. The advisory explained that if increases had been implemented in time, then R1.25 billion is what would have been collected by the fiscus.

On the flipside, it also notes that a R2 billion cost is imposed on industries for duties collected on goods that are not locally produced.

"In total, South Africa collects around R55 billion per annum in customs duties, so these delays are equivalent to more than 5% of our total customs duty collections," the report read.

Time frames for completing tariff applications.
Time frames for completing tariff applications.

XA Global Trade Advisors however, believes these costs can be resolved if overdue cases are finalised. The advisors also argue that the majority of cases have been finalised by ITAC. They just need to be signed off by the ministers of finance, and trade, industry and competition. 

"We know that most cases leave ITAC fairly quickly. The bulk of the delay is sitting with one or two ministries," said Donald Mackay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.

Mackay added that localisation efforts are being hampered by "indecision" on duties.

"A key lever to make localisation work is changing duty fees," said Mackay. This includes decisions to remove duties on raw materials to allow local manufacturers to be more competitive.

"I would argue that not taking these decisions. Or taking two years, sometimes three years, to make a decision is harmful to their interest," Mackay added.

If it takes three years to decide on import duties, a local company might not be around in three years' time, he lamented. More so, these delays also impact investor decisions. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
customstaxesrevenue
Rand - Dollar
16.44
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.77
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.66
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,776.83
-0.2%
Silver
20.10
-0.8%
Palladium
2,122.50
-1.4%
Platinum
929.50
-0.9%
Brent-ruolie
95.10
-3.2%
Top 40
64,698
+1.1%
All Share
71,477
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,307
+3.2%
Industrial 25
86,872
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,324
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo