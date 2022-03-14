'Delinquent' municipality to pay R100m Eskom debt, court rules

Letsemeng Municipality must pay its outstanding debt to Eskom, totalling more than R100 million.

The Supreme Court of Appeal made the ruling following a long-running legal battle between Eskom and the municipality.

Municipalities owe Eskom more than R44 billion in unpaid debt for electricity.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) made the ruling on 9 March, which upholds Eskom's right to receive payment for the bulk electricity it supplies to municipalities. Eskom had instituted the appeal after the Free State High Court dismissed the power utility's application to force the municipality to pay for the power it received.

"… the SCA stated that as a matter of law, the municipalities were not entitled to receive electricity without paying for it," Eskom said in a statement.

Similarly, the judgment highlighted that both Eskom and the municipality have reciprocal obligations regarding their Electricity Supply Agreement. "Eskom is obliged to supply bulk electricity to Letsemeng; and Letsemeng is obliged to pay for this service," the judgment read.

The municipality is ordered to pay all amounts owed to Eskom as they become due and payable, and all arrear debts must also be paid. The municipality must also pay Eskom the equitable share related to electricity - within 24 hours of receiving these funds. The equitable share is the portion of national revenue the municipality receives to provide basic services like water and electricity.

Letsemeng municipality must further pay the R5 million which National Treasury extended to it in February 2020 to cover electricity debt, the judgment indicated.

The legal battle with Letsemeng Municipality started in 2020 when Eskom sought to recover the debt which had accumulated to more than R41 million. While Eskom had threatened to interrupt electricity supply to the municipality, it, in turn, launched an urgent application to prevent the power utility from doing so.

As of the end of February 2022, that debt now stands at R108.5 million.

The debt levels escalated despite Eskom and the municipality reaching "several" payment agreements since Letsemeng's debt fell into arrears in 2017. The SCA noted that despite repayment plans the municipality committed to, it still failed to meet the obligations.

The SCA stressed that Eskom granted Letsemeng "ample" opportunity to make arrangements for debt payment and keep its current account up to date. The municipality, however, displayed "bad faith" throughout the process.

"It has promised to pay, reached agreements on payment plans which, in every instance, it has said it could afford, but has on every occasion cynically breached its undertakings. It cannot continue to receive electricity without paying for it," the judgment read.

Letsemeng's defence that it should not be ordered to pay what it agreed to pay, in light of the municipality's financial weakness, fell flat too.

"… If a person promises to do something that can be done, such as delivering a thing or paying a debt, but which that person cannot do due to circumstances peculiar to themselves, they are nonetheless liable on the contract," the judgment read. "Contractual obligations are enforced by courts irrespective of whether a defaulting party is able to pay or not. The focus is on the rights of the innocent party, not the means of the defaulting party."

Eskom has described the win as the "biggest legal victory" against "delinquent" municipalities.

"Eskom's attempts to recover the debt have often been frustrated by conflicting high court judgments, some of which have been used by delinquent municipalities as justification for their failure to meet their obligations to Eskom," the power utility said.

According to the power utility, municipalities owe it more than R44 billion.