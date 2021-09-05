49m ago

Delta surge means this is as good as it gets for global growth

Enda Curran
The Covid-19 Delta-variant is hampering efforts to rev up factories, offices and schools
The pandemic’s summer resurgence is slowing the global economic recovery as the delta variant dogs efforts to rev up factories, offices and schools.

Instead of entering the final months of 2021 confident that the acute phase of the pandemic is over, it’s becoming clear that booster shots may be needed for fading vaccines, workplace re-openings will be delayed and border closures remain. 

Data over the past week captured a worldwide weakening as infections hit travel and spending and worsen supply bottlenecks that are dampening manufacturing and trade. Surging gas prices are also emerging as a threat. 

In the US, hiring sharply slowed to its smallest increase in seven months in August and airport check ins, hotel bookings and dining reservations all show softer demand. Germany’s key business sentiment gauge deteriorated and China’s services sector crumbled in August. A global measure of manufacturing slumped.

Activity gauges have missed expectations in major economies, according to Goldman Sachs, while Citigroup warned the recovery could moderate with a deepening divergence between sectors and regions.

“The spread of the delta variant is slowing the reopening process and has caused us to mark down growth globally,” said Robin Brooks, chief economist of the Institute of International Finance in Washington, referring to its revised 5.7% forecast for this year, from 6.2%.

That stumble could complicate central bank’s plans to pull away from their crisis support by slowing asset purchases or raising interest rates. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Aug. 28 warned of ongoing slack in the labor market as the pandemic continues. 

What Bloomberg economics says

“‘From a slide in China services to a plunge in US job gains, the delta variant is putting a dent in the global recovery. Looking forward, even as China exits its latest outbreak, a broadening crackdown on entrepreneurs - part of President Xi’s “common prosperity” agenda - adds uncertainty to the global outlook.”

-- Tom Orlik, chief economist

In Germany, Jens Weidmann, president of the Bundesbank, also cited the risk of a setback in a September 1 speech, while China’s State Council, the equivalent of a government cabinet, has ordered extra support for small businesses.

The severity of the slowdown from here will largely depend on science.

Economies with high vaccination rates are allowing policy makers to resist another round of shutdowns, opting instead for targeted measures that include vaccination requirements for public places such as restaurants. Progress on vaccinations means “in all likelihood the economic impact won’t be as severe” than during previous waves, Weidmann said.

