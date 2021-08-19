1h ago

add bookmark

'Deplorable': Eskom withdraws services in some Gauteng areas due to protests

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom said community members in the affected areas bypassed meters, made illegal connections and vandalised electricity infrastructure.
Eskom said community members in the affected areas bypassed meters, made illegal connections and vandalised electricity infrastructure.
Gallo Images
  • Eskom announced that it has had to withdraw services in some Gauteng township areas due to protests.
  • Diepkloof, Ga-Rankuwa, Mnandi, Robinson and Zola have been affected by protests.
  • Eskom said community members in the affected areas bypassed meters, made illegal connections and vandalised electricity infrastructure.

Eskom announced that it has had to withdraw services in some Gauteng township areas due to protests, which included the barricading of roads and preventing access to the utility's offices.

In a statement released on Thursday, Eskom said the power utility was forced to withdraw its services at a number of facilities due to "violent protest marches" in areas of supply.

"In this week alone, protesters barricaded roads, burned tyres, threw stones at Eskom employees and prevented them from accessing the power utility's offices at Diepkloof, Ga-Rankuwa, Mnandi, Robinson and Zola customer network centres," the statement said.

Eskom said community members in the affected areas bypassed meters, made illegal connections and vandalised electricity infrastructure.

"Such illegal acts overload the electricity equipment, which subsequently catch fire or explode, leaving customers without electricity," the statement said.

Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng, Mashangu Xivambu, slammed the acts of protestors and their intimidation of Eskom staff as "deplorable".

The power utility urged South Africans to refrained from illegal connections, infrastructure vandalism and obstruction of Eskom staff as they perform their duties.

Earlier on Thursday, Eskom also announced that may have to implement load shedding on short notice as the national power system came under "severe pressure" when the utility had one unit trip each at Tutuka, Medupi and Majuba stations.

It also warned of inclement weather conditions in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces potentially leading to electricity interruptions.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomgautengdiepkloofga-rankuwazolasouth africaprotests
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.77
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.5%
Gold
1,779.59
-0.4%
Silver
23.22
-1.2%
Palladium
2,321.00
-4.2%
Platinum
977.79
-2.1%
Brent Crude
68.23
-1.2%
Top 40
59,855
-2.9%
All Share
66,114
-2.6%
Resource 10
65,152
-2.9%
Industrial 25
82,706
-3.2%
Financial 15
13,886
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
19% - 188 votes
Travelling
49% - 489 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 120 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 81 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
12% - 125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my...

18 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my pension for her?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions...

14 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions in tax. What can I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity...

11 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity income?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo