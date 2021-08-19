'Deplorable': Eskom withdraws services in some Gauteng areas due to protests

Eskom announced that it has had to withdraw services in some Gauteng township areas due to protests.

Diepkloof, Ga-Rankuwa, Mnandi, Robinson and Zola have been affected by protests.

Eskom said community members in the affected areas bypassed meters, made illegal connections and vandalised electricity infrastructure.

Eskom announced that it has had to withdraw services in some Gauteng township areas due to protests, which included the barricading of roads and preventing access to the utility's offices.

READ | Eskom warns weather may cause power interruptions in Western and Eastern Cape

In a statement released on Thursday, Eskom said the power utility was forced to withdraw its services at a number of facilities due to "violent protest marches" in areas of supply.

"In this week alone, protesters barricaded roads, burned tyres, threw stones at Eskom employees and prevented them from accessing the power utility's offices at Diepkloof, Ga-Rankuwa, Mnandi, Robinson and Zola customer network centres," the statement said.

Eskom said community members in the affected areas bypassed meters, made illegal connections and vandalised electricity infrastructure.

"Such illegal acts overload the electricity equipment, which subsequently catch fire or explode, leaving customers without electricity," the statement said.

READ | Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice tonight

Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng, Mashangu Xivambu, slammed the acts of protestors and their intimidation of Eskom staff as "deplorable".

The power utility urged South Africans to refrained from illegal connections, infrastructure vandalism and obstruction of Eskom staff as they perform their duties.

Earlier on Thursday, Eskom also announced that may have to implement load shedding on short notice as the national power system came under "severe pressure" when the utility had one unit trip each at Tutuka, Medupi and Majuba stations.

It also warned of inclement weather conditions in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces potentially leading to electricity interruptions.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.



Go to the Fin24 front page.