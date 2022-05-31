Despite 'green shoots here and there', Post Office needs cash after revenue nearly halves

The SA Post Office says it still needs a cash injection as it battles declining revenue.

It has also seen an unprecedented increase in crimes such as armed robberies, heists and hijackings.

It says it has a turnaround plan in place and hopes to leverage mobile and internet growth in SA.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) told Parliament it was making marked improvements in its operational efficiency – despite a decline in revenue and still needing a cash injection. Mail delivery performance showed significant leap, albeit from a base of zero during the Level 5 hard lockdown in 2020.

But the Post Office has also battled a spate of serious and violent crimes including armed robberies, hijackings and heists.

A delegation from SAPO told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications on Tuesday morning that as expenses continued to exceed revenue, the troubled entity would continue to need financial assistance.

According to its latest annual report, revenue nearly halved between March 2020 and March 2021.

Post Office general manager for strategic planning and performance management Geert Bataille said the Post Office's revenue for the year ending in March 2021 stood at R2.9 billion, declining by R1.2 billion from the previous year.

Postal services revenue decreased from R2.8 billion in 2020 to R1.6 billion in 2021, while financial services revenue rose marginally by R135 million from R1.2 billion in 2020 to R1.4 billion in 2021. Operating costs were reduced by R370 million to R6.2 billion, Bataille said.

"Staff costs were reduced by R180 million or 5% to R3.7 billion. Staff costs contribute 61% of operating costs. The loss for the year increased by R469 million to R2.3 billion," Bataille said.



Operationally, mail delivery performance recovered from "zero percent" during April level 5 Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 to 52.95% by year-end, he said. He told the committee that the Post Office saw a reduction of mail carryover items from 9.9 million items to 5.7 million.

Violent crimes

However, in 2021, the Post Office suffered an unprecedented increase in armed robberies at branches, cash-in-transit heists, vehicle hijacking and business burglaries, from 583 incidents in 2020 to 887 in 2021.

Acting director-general for the Department of Communications, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, said while the Post Office had a turnaround strategy in place and was working on improving operations, there would be no quick fix for the ailing entity.

Among its proposed solutions for pivoting off mobile and internet growth in South Africa, Bataille said the Post Office was considering introducing an "email for life" concept. The Post Office will give all South Africans an email address to deliver legal documents under this system.

The Post Office also wants to enter and dominate the electronic delivery space for goods and parcels.

"We would like to beg the indulgence of the committee as we work on this process. This will not translate into the realisation of overnight success. But we are committed to monthly updates and ensuring that we engage with National Treasury on the turnaround of the SABC and SAPO," said Jordan-Dyani.

Deputy Post Office chair Sipho Majombozi said: "Despite the difficulties that we are facing, there are attempts at getting green shoots here and there. We have registered what we think will be helpful in aiding us from a revenue point of view".

Post Office CEO Nomkhita Mona said the Post Office saw a reduction of 912 employee headcount to 15 826 as management continued to work with staff on continuous redeployment drives to address shortages as recruitment for non-strategic vacant positions was placed on hold.

She said as part of the Post Office's turnaround strategy, management introduced a scheme where employees could convert their status to owner-drivers who could deliver packages for the Post Office and potentially other delivery platforms as it enters the e-delivery sector.

"Just over 14 092 people work at SAPO. They hear things about the company in the media. When a scheme is brought to the fore, people want to apply. We have 234 people who have applied and said they want to the process, and we are explaining to them what that means," said Mona.

Mona said this scheme would allow the Post Office to compensate people as businesspeople for service and guarantee them secured work. She said that the Post Office was still "assessing modalities" to allow owner drivers to deliver for other businesses, and this process was still in its early stages.

