1h ago

add bookmark

DMRE rejects Eskom's bid for diesel licence

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman and Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

The department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) has rejected Eskom's application for a diesel wholesale licence.

Eskom applied for the licence to import its own fuel so that it could buy diesel at the basic fuel price – instead of the wholesale price. This would reduce the price from about R23 per litre to around R16, according to outgoing CEO André de Ruyter.

READ | Eskom can save billions with diesel import licence - but De Ruyter says progress with DMRE is slow

The licence would have saved Eskom around R3 billion on fuel costs over the past year or so.

Eskom currently relies mainly on PetroSA for diesel to supply its open-cycle gas turbines, which often play a critical role in buffering South Africa from more adverse stages of load shedding.

In a statement on Thursday, the DMRE said that to import petroleum products directly, Eskom would need a licence including import infrastructure and adequate storage facilities which they currently do not have.

"The DMRE confirms that Eskom has applied for the diesel wholesale licencse (sic), however it was not awarded since the application did not meet certain requirements, the details of which have been shared with Eskom as the applicant."


Eskom can appeal the decision to Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. But the DMRE says Mantashes hasn't received the appeal.

"With regards to claims that there is a potential saving of R6 per litre between the Basic Fuel Price and the Wholesale price, the DMRE would like to indicate that the R6 is mainly made up of taxes that the DMRE has no control over. However, if Eskom wants to be exempted from paying taxes which includes the Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund Levy, Eskom should approach the relevant authorities," the DMRE said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dmreeskom
Rand - Dollar
16.99
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.11
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,818.02
+0.2%
Silver
23.85
-0.2%
Palladium
1,817.39
-0.0%
Platinum
1,055.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
83.46
-0.6%
Top 40
66,894
-0.9%
All Share
73,013
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,851
-1.5%
Industrial 25
90,239
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,487
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo