Don't call the ANC thugs - we want to fix Eskom, Gordhan tells Parliament

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said government and Eskom were hard at work to address South Africa's energy crisis.

Gordhan said the ANC had "honest, patriotic" people who wanted to see Eskom transformed and load shedding addressed.

Much of the opposition MPs during Thursday's debate laid blame for load shedding at the ANC's feet.

While Parliament's urgent debate on the crisis at Eskom was initiated in March, long before the entity's delegation stormed out of a committee meeting at the legislature, the debate fell well under the spectre of a looming question: who is really to blame for the shambolic state of Eskom?

Ironically, the debate was sponsored by Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who locked horns with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso last month after she refused to let the Eskom board become "the fall guy" for the entity's deeper troubles.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was also present at the National Assembly debate on Thursday afternoon, admitted on Wednesday afternoon that South Africa's current load shedding could escalate as far as Stage 8.

During Thursday's debate, Gordhan said while South Africa did not have energy security at present, the ANC-led administration has been committed to ensuring that there will be energy security and a transformed Eskom in the long term since 2018.

"Government and Eskom are working to resolve the energy crisis taking place in this country, and I can assure the members and South Africans that many people are working very hard. It's going to take time, resilience and lots of hurdles along the way," said Gordhan.

Gordhan said government was in the process of introducing new generation capacity through private and public investments. He said coal fleet stations were old and deteriorating, but maintenance with the assistance of private contractors was possible.

No mention of the Guptas

Gordhan criticised MPs for not mentioning the role of the Gupta family for bringing about the financial, operational and governance ruin of the power utility. He added that Eskom was not broken or dysfunctional and that the ANC-led government would resolve the entity's challenges.

"There are many honest, patriotic South Africans who are members of the ANC, just like any party. These are people who want Eskom to run well and want the criminals that undermined Eskom to end up in orange overalls. So don't call us thugs; we are not. We want to fix Eskom." - Pravin Gordhan

Hlengwa said even when he initiated the debate in March, South Africa was reeling from Eskom's troubles, facing 26 days of load shedding and at least 100 days of rolling blackouts expected in winter.

"Eskom estimates that load shedding costs the economy R500 million per stage per day. Eskom has become a curse word in every household in our country because this entity is unable to deliver on its mandate," said Hlengwa.

'National embarrassment'

Hlengwa called Eskom "a national and international embarrassment", adding that South Africa's economy could not be allowed to continue to fail because of Eskom any longer. He said South Africa needed to pursue alternatives to coal.

"Year on year, this house rubber stamps billions in bailouts. During the budget speech, the finance minister said the government was committed to supporting Eskom with R29 billion. What have these billions brought us?" Hlengwa charged.

ANC MP Mikateko Mahlaule accused the DA and IFP of working together to mischaracterise the nature of Eskom's various challenges. He said the DA procures power from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in terms of national government policy where it governs.

DA MP Kevin Mileham urged government to procure energy from IPPs and remove the remaining barriers for authorities to procure from independent producers.

"We can't afford to wait if we are to address poverty and unemployment in South Africa. It is time for the government to get out of the way and let business do what it has been unable to do, which is give power to the people of South Africa," Mileham said.

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe said Eskom should be given the power and discretion to negotiate its own prices and operating costs, or South Africa would continue to bury billions a year in a bottomless pit of Eskom's rising costs and massive debt.

Maotwe urged government to stop the "misguided and corrupt" breaking down of Eskom and fire Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and Eskom CFO Jan Oberholzer.

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels said monopolies never make a loss unless they were owned by an ANC-led government. Wessels lamented the fact that since 2008, less electricity is being produced while Eskom employs more and more staff.

Looting, corruption remain endemic

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said looting and corruption remain endemic, and law enforcement will be accountable for making sure that those who have defrauded South Africans and Eskom must end up in "orange overalls".

GOOD Party MP Brett Herron said expertise was the critical intervention if the government hoped to improve operations, maintenance and accountability at Eskom.

"According to the Department of Public Enterprises and Eskom, South Africa managed to export large quantities of power. Today, we don't know how much diesel we are burning or if we are even exporting electricity. We just know that we are currently having the worst levels of load shedding on record," said Herron.

National Freedom Party MP Monsoor Shaik Imam condemned the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, although he thanked Hlengwa for apologising to the Eskom delegation over the debacle involving Mavuso. He agreed with Swart that law enforcement had to start arresting those implicated in destroying the entity.

DA MP Belinda van Minnen defended Mavuso's decision to criticise the ANC for the state of Eskom, even in the face of ANC MPs' outrage and horror. "This particular criminal enterprise [the ANC] is a critical part of what is wrong with Eskom," said van Minnen.

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said it took "guts" for Mavuso to point out that the ANC was to blame for the crisis at Eskom. However, he said, no action has been taken to change the situation as Gordhan gave South Africa a "blithe" indication that load shedding could go as far as Stage 8.

"The mafia wears many hats, but the colours are always the same. Black, green and gold. Those who caused this crisis, either by commission or omission, cannot be relied upon to fix it. You have squandered the past, sold the present and mortgaged the future," said Cachalia.

ANC MP Judith Tshabalala cited former president Nelson Mandela in defence of the ANC and said: "Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell and got back up again". She said South African society and Parliament should take "collective responsibility" for saving Eskom.

