1h ago

add bookmark

Don’t panic, the Ukraine war is not going to leave SA with food shortages, govt says

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africans don’t need to panic about any impending food shortages in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because there are currently enough supplies locally, including of imports. Picture: GCIS
South Africans don’t need to panic about any impending food shortages in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because there are currently enough supplies locally, including of imports. Picture: GCIS

The government says South Africans don’t need to panic about any impending food shortages in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because there is currently enough supplies locally.

"We have gained enough understanding of our available food supplies and are confident that there are sufficient supplies for South Africa and the neighbouring Southern African Custom Union countries for the foreseeable future, and therefore no need to panic that the country could experience shortages," Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said in a statement on Saturday.

"We have benefitted from good harvests of a range of crops and fruits and have already imported a large share of products that we are import-dependent on, such as wheat and rice."

Didiza had met with food processors, members of the fruit and grains industry, agricultural trading groups, and farmer associations to discuss availability of food safety as part of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team’s assessment of the Ukraine war to the local economy.

It has been over three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, and aside from deaths and a refugee crisis, the war triggered skyrocketing prices in oil, wheat and other commodities. The Department of Public Enterprises warned of fuel rationing if the war continued for much longer.

According to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund, petrol and diesel prices currently look set for record increases in the first week of April, with 95 octane petrol set to increase by R2.15/l, 93 octane expected to climb by R2.07/l, diesel to rise between R2.94/l and R3.08/l.

Higher fuel prices will affect input costs of all goods that must be transported and will therefore lead to higher inflation.  

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thoko didizarussiaukraineagricultureimportsfood securityfood
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.43
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,921.51
0.0%
Silver
24.97
0.0%
Palladium
2,491.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
+1.0%
All Share
74,848
+1.0%
Resource 10
80,693
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,556
+1.8%
Financial 15
16,848
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo