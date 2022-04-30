8m ago

Durban pier handled record volume of containers - despite riots and cyber attack

Durban container terminal. Photo: Transnet
Despite disruptions due to the KwaZulu-Natal riots as well as a crippling cyber attack in July 2021, the Durban Container Terminal’s Pier 1 handled a record number of containers in the year to end March, moving a total of 689 246 twenty foot equivalent units.

According to Transnet Port Terminals acting managing executive Kwazi Mabaso says the introduction of a new employee incentive scheme towards the end of the financial year boosted performance. Employees were also trained to operate different types of lifting equipment, and they also started to track vessel delays on the Navis container management system.

"This will sharpen focus as the country’s citrus season begins in KZN and the Eastern Cape next month," Mabaso said.

He said Transnet is currently exploring the acquisition of land in the Bayhead vicinity to accommodate the overflow.

The terminal, which was established in 2007, is currently operating at 98% capacity despite the impact of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the floods, between 8 000 to 9 000 containers accumulated at the Durban port because trucks could not reach the harbour areas during the floods. Transnet has managed to gradually increase access to its Durban port terminals.


