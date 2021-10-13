1h ago

add bookmark

E-tolls: Mbalula passes the ball to Godongwana

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Gallo Images
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the future e-tolling system was front of mind for the department and members of Cabinet.
  • Mbalula said clarity on the fate of e-tolling would be provided in Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's medium-term budget.
  • Mbalula shared a tweet in which he denied claims that he held the position that e-tolls should not be scrapped.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell his 2.5 million followers that Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana was expected to provide clarity on the future of the electronic tolling system of Gauteng's highways.

Mbalula said the future of the controversial user-pays tolling system was front of mind for the Department of Transport and members of Cabinet.

E-tolling was first introduced by government in 2011 as a means to fund the R17.9 billion Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project. However, the system was rejected by many of Gauteng's motorists and has been under-collecting significantly ever since.

In a tweet, Mbalula denied claims that he held the position that e-tolls could not be scrapped, along with a screenshot of a statement further explaining the position of the Department of Transport.

"We expect that the minister of finance, when he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement in November 2021, will pronounce on the e-tolls. By that time, we believe Cabinet will have finalised the matter," said the minister's statement.

Mbalula's statement added that government would give "careful consideration" to its various options regarding the financial implications of e-tolling and any decision regarding the user-pays system.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanralfikile mbalulaenoch godogwanagautengsouth africae-tolls
Rand - Dollar
14.80
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.22
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,792.03
+1.8%
Silver
23.03
+2.1%
Palladium
2,115.71
+3.2%
Platinum
1,022.26
+0.9%
Brent Crude
83.42
-0.3%
Top 40
59,517
+0.0%
All Share
66,013
+0.0%
Resource 10
62,856
-0.3%
Industrial 25
83,111
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,075
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
24% - 45 votes
No, I have deleted it
45% - 85 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
32% - 61 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What are some questions I should ask my financial adviser?

17h ago

MONEY CLINIC | What are some questions I should ask my financial adviser?
MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA...

09 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA pension fund?
MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before its implementation date?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo