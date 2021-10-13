E-tolls: Mbalula passes the ball to Godongwana

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the future e-tolling system was front of mind for the department and members of Cabinet.

Mbalula said clarity on the fate of e-tolling would be provided in Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's medium-term budget.

Mbalula shared a tweet in which he denied claims that he held the position that e-tolls should not be scrapped.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell his 2.5 million followers that Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana was expected to provide clarity on the future of the electronic tolling system of Gauteng's highways.



Mbalula said the future of the controversial user-pays tolling system was front of mind for the Department of Transport and members of Cabinet.

E-tolling was first introduced by government in 2011 as a means to fund the R17.9 billion Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project. However, the system was rejected by many of Gauteng's motorists and has been under-collecting significantly ever since.

In a tweet, Mbalula denied claims that he held the position that e-tolls could not be scrapped, along with a screenshot of a statement further explaining the position of the Department of Transport.

DECISION ON E-TOLLS REMAINS PENDING



I have noted statements to the effect that I suggested that e-tolls cannot be scrapped. Such statements are at best mischievous and at worst malicious. #OTM2021 pic.twitter.com/LW06EGZhwa — Fikile Mbalula | Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 13, 2021

"We expect that the minister of finance, when he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement in November 2021, will pronounce on the e-tolls. By that time, we believe Cabinet will have finalised the matter," said the minister's statement.

Mbalula's statement added that government would give "careful consideration" to its various options regarding the financial implications of e-tolling and any decision regarding the user-pays system.

