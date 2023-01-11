43m ago

add bookmark

Economic activity picks up in December: BankservAfrica report

accreditation
Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

BankservAfrica, the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, says its index tracking activity in SA’s economy snapped a six-month streak of declines in December, almost recovering to a level seen in January 2022.

BankservAfrica’s economic transactions index (BETI) makes use of data from the millions of transactions it processes daily, and it climbed 1.7% year-on-year to 132.1 points in the last month of the year. The report uses 2005 as a benchmark of 100 points, reflecting the standardised value of all economic transactions in the South Africa economy at seasonally adjusted real constant prices.

The monthly, quarterly and annual improvements in the index all signal some improvement in the broader SA economy, BankservAfrica said, with the improvement coming despite "the ongoing, dismal economic context."

Grim December

"The welcomed improvement to the BETI occurred against the broader economic context that has remained fairly grim during December, with load shedding continuing, interest rates and inflation remaining at elevated levels and the global economic slowdown gaining momentum," said independent economist Elize Kruger, who helped compile the report, in a statement.

The latest movement in the BETI is a reflection of the South African economy’s resilience, she said, as well as the annual festive season spend that contributed to the number of electronic transactions pushing to an all-time high of 143.6 million, an 11.4% year-on-year increase and 2.7% up on a monthly basis.

The standardised nominal value of transactions cleared through BankservAfrica climbed more than R150 billion to some R1.3 trillion in December year-on-year, but the average value per transaction declined by 4.3%.

While the improvement in the BETI for December is encouraging, there are indications that we could expect 'more of the same' in 2023, as the main challenges of load shedding and households under pressure from elevated inflation and interest rates are likely to remain, the report reads.

"All indications also point to a less supportive global environment as the International Monetary Fund recently warned that a third of the global economy could be in a recession this year, adding to the risks for the South African economy from an export and commodity price perspective. One silver lining is the expectation that consumer inflation should moderate and provide some relief for many South Africans."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
economybankservafricaeconomic activity
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.57
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.25
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,883.31
+0.3%
Silver
23.91
+1.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
80.10
+0.6%
Top 40
72,411
+0.8%
All Share
78,592
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,770
+1.1%
Industrial 25
99,014
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,857
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo