Ekurhuleni says it will settle large Eskom account by Wednesday

Photo: Jaco Marais
Photo: Jaco Marais

The City of Ekurhuleni owes Eskom R544 million, the power utility said on Monday. But the municipality says this amount was only due this week, and it will be settled by Wednesday.

This is despite a partial payment of R530 million made by the Ekurhuleni municipality on 18 February, Eskom said in a statement. The City owed over R1 billion.

Eskom has charged the City R86 million in interest in the year to date, the utility said in a statement.

But Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini told Fin24 that the outstanding account will be settled by Wednesday this week.

Dlamini said the Eskom statement was unfortunate, because the amount was only due this week. 

According to the utility, Ekurhuleni's outstanding amount "places a significant strain on the utility's financial performance and sustainability."

Eskom and the City have been "engaging continuously", Eskom said.

But, it added, the matter had been escalated to Executive Mayor Tanya Campbell but "no assistance was received, but instead Eskom was referred back to the City's management by the mayor".

Eskom described the situation as "disappointing", adding that "no sense of urgency observed from them [the municipality]".

The utility has been targeting spiralling municipal debt aggressively. Earlier in February, Eskom met with Merafong mayor Nozuko Best and her management team over a R700 million debt. 

This followed a similar meeting with Tshwane mayor Randall Williams late in January in an effort to recover R635 million owed to it by the city.

Read more on:
city of ekurhulenieskom
