42m ago

add bookmark

Embers, desolate warehouses and empty shelves: The toll of violence on critical freight

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Burnt-out trucks on the road in Sea Cow Lake, Durban.
Burnt-out trucks on the road in Sea Cow Lake, Durban.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • The financial losses suffered by logistics firms may force some companies out of business.
  • Looting has affected logistics chains and some transporters are not moving goods.
  • Industry associations say it will take a while before systems return to normal.

Looting and lawlessness have put SA's freight industry in dire straits and some operators may not be able to recover once the smoke dies down and routes are reopened.

On Tuesday, scenes of pandemonium continued across the country after unrest driven by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma brought cities to a standstill. Zuma was arrested just before midnight on Wednesday following a Constitutional Court order finding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 15 months behind bars. 

Rioting has since led to the temporary closure of the N3 - which connects Johannesburg to Durban - owing to the torching of trucks by looters, combined by attacks on warehouses.

According to the Road Freight Association, whose members have had to halt operations, the violence and the ensuing problems have caused a domino effect along the country's logistics value chains.

On Monday, a Massmart distribution centre in Riverhorse Valley in Durban was set alight, while a Value Logistics warehouse outside Pietermaritzburg was looted on Tuesday, in what was a culmination of mass looting across KwaZulu-Natal that left a number of shopping malls either empty or completely destroyed. 

Massmart operates large retailers such as Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.

"What we are seeing now is a shift from the attack of trucks on the road to the warehouses, the source of merchandise," said Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

"The whole logistics chain is now being attacked; therefore, a lot of transporters are not moving goods because it is just not safe, Kelly told Fin24.

Road freight is the lifeblood of the country's logistics sector, and the Gauteng economy depends on this sector for the transportation of imported goods from harbours and various other local manufacturers.

Last week, 26 trucks were torched along the N3 in Mooi River in the wake of Zuma's imprisonment. The campaign spread to other parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with mass looting of businesses and the torching of buildings.

Shortages of basics

Kelly said the transportation of goods such as food, water and pharmaceutical materials have been impacted and a number of transporters have suffered enormous financial losses due to arson and theft, and are no longer prepared to work.

"The warehouses are empty and shelves at shops are empty. We are in a dire situation. It means even the vaccination centres have stopped, you are going to find shortages of basic stuff," Kelly added.

On Monday evening, the entire N3 toll route from Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal to Heidelberg in Gauteng was closed to traffic due to safety concerns. Authorities said on Tuesday afternoon the northern section of the route had since been reopened to traffic, but the southern section has remained closed.

The looting of shops on Tuesday continued in parts of Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal, which have so far been the most affected regions, as soldiers deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa hit the ground.

Business bodies have such as Business Leadership SA have bemoaned the dire economic impact of the riots on the already fragile economy, warning that the unrest would further damage the image of the country to investors.

"The army is being deployed ... but we are not sure how long will it take for things to return to normal. It might take a week or two to achieve some sort of calm, but may take months for some institutions to get back to normal operations," said Kelly.

"This is a long journey. The damage is already in the billions of rands," he added.

The Consumer Goods Council of SA, an industry association that represents retail and manufacturing, has also raised concerns that the disruption to business activity will further delay the recovery of the economy from the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and hit business confidence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
value logisticsmassmartjacob zumaroad freight associationlosgisticslooting
Rand - Dollar
14.61
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.28
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Gold
1,812.76
+0.4%
Silver
26.17
-0.1%
Palladium
2,847.50
-0.4%
Platinum
1,117.11
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.16
-0.5%
Top 40
60,967
-0.2%
All Share
67,101
-0.3%
Resource 10
67,142
+1.2%
Industrial 25
86,299
-0.1%
Financial 15
12,825
-3.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
19% - 243 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 862 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
12% - 157 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo