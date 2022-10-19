Employee arrested after Eskom power station is hit by more oil theft

For more stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

Less than a year after Eskom uncovered an oil crime syndicate at its Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga, an employee has been arrested after more oil theft was uncovered at the power station.

On Monday, the Eskom employee appeared in court after 10 drums of oil, worth R800 000, were stolen.

Eskom said that following an internal investigation, and with the support of the Hawks, the employee appeared in the Standerton Magistrate's Court and was remanded in custody for a bail application.

"We shall ensure that bail is denied, and that the employee faces the full might of the law," said Karen Pillay, general manager for Eskom Group Security.

Last year, Eskom uncovered that a syndicate was stealing approximately R100 million worth of oil per month from Tutuka.

In a separate incident at the Matla power station, cleaning contractors were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables which they placed in a waste storage container.

"The suspects were under the watchful surveillance of the investigators who pounced on them when they attempted to remove the container from the area," Eskom said in a statement.



