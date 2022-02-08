1h ago

add bookmark

End of an era: Fundisa Fund for poor students canned

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Fundisa fund was established in 2007 to incentivise people to save towards tertiary education of children from low-income households.
The Fundisa fund was established in 2007 to incentivise people to save towards tertiary education of children from low-income households.
Getty Images
  • ASISA plans to close the Fundisa Fund by the end of March 2023.
  • The Fundisa Fund was established in 2007 to incentivise people to save towards tertiary education of children from low-income households.
  • With NSFAS offering fully subsidised bursaries, investors no longer have an incentive to save for education for the poor.

The investment industry representative body is planning to close the education savings account meant to incentivise people to save for tertiary education for needy learners in 2023.

The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA) said that the Fundisa education unit trust fund will no longer accept investments from the end of September 2022. The fund has not been taking new investors since February 2018. But there are still 10 963 investors putting money in the fund. 

ASISA said the banks that offered the account are exploring alternative options for investors, which may include withdrawing the funds, using them to start a new unit trust investment, or switching to another unit trust portfolio. 

A legacy project to fund education for the poor

ASISA – formerly the Association of Collective Investments – established the Fundisa Fund in 2007 in partnership with the Department of Higher Education and Training and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to help fund the tertiary education of learners from lower-income families. 

The interest-bearing unit trust was administered by STANLIB and available from Standard Bank, Nedgroup Investments and Absa.

In order to ensure that it benefitted children from lower-income families, ASISA capped the household income of people who could save through that unit trust account at R180 000. It also limited the use of Fundisa funds to public universities and colleges.

To incentivise people to save, the Fundisa fund paid bonuses of up to R600 for each child that parents, relatives and employers saved for.

ASISA CEO, Leon Campher, said over the years, Fundisa paid R48 million in bonuses. These bonus payments were made from grant money contributed mainly by ASISA members, which include insurers and investment firms.

Campher said that since NSFAS started offering fully subsidised bursaries for disadvantaged students in 2018, there has not been much incentive to save for tertiary education of children from low-income households. Also, in 2018, the Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP) started providing bursaries to students from families with an annual income of R600 000 or less.

That said, NSFAS is currently facing a fair share of problems. Thousands of students didn't receive funding in 2021

 

Meanwhile, Fundisa had over 22 000 investors at one point in 2016. At the end of 2019, 21 000 investors saved on behalf of 25 511 beneficiaries. The fund had R336 million in assets under management then.

 

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
asisansfasfundisahigher education
Rand - Dollar
15.38
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.82
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,826.77
+0.3%
Silver
23.19
+0.8%
Palladium
2,276.28
+0.3%
Platinum
1,038.09
+1.3%
Brent Crude
92.69
-0.6%
Top 40
69,527
+0.5%
All Share
76,091
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,791
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,255
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,802
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo