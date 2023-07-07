1h ago

Share

Energy regulator greenlights 5 new solar plants, but wind still not moving due to grid crunch

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

South Africa's energy regulator has approved generation licences for new five solar power plants with a combined capacity of 860MW.

The five projects are among six that were named as preferred bidders in December last year as part of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's latest push to procure more green energy. 

"The National Energy Regulator of South Africa analysed the applications and determined that they meet all the licensing requirements. No objections to the applications were received," the regulator said.

Two are to be in the Free State and three in the North West, with the largest proposal - that of a 240MW solar plant - north of Bloemfontein in the Matjhabeng municipality. 

The government had hoped that bid window 6 of its Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme would add up to 4 200MW to the grid. But in the end, only a handful of solar projects were named as preferred bidders due to a severe lack of grid capacity.

Some two dozen wind power projects were not awarded preferred bidder status because the areas of the Western and Eastern Cape where they wanted to build lacked available capacity. 

"We can generate as much [renewable energy] as we want. If we don't have grid capacity, what is the point?" said Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at a briefing in December. 

The five solar projects will now look to achieve commercial closure, meaning locking down all the funding required as well as any other outstanding authorisations. The builds are expected to take around two years.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ippeskomgwede manta­shewindsolarrenewable energy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.96
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.22
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.69
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
907.48
+0.0%
Palladium
1,240.19
+0.6%
Gold
1,923.73
+0.7%
Silver
22.86
+0.6%
Brent Crude
76.52
-0.2%
Top 40
69,342
+0.8%
All Share
74,659
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,172
+1.7%
Industrial 25
103,223
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,967
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo