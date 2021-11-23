1h ago

add bookmark

Environment Dept appointing independent expert to help rule on Karpowership appeal

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA energy company DNG is challenging the selection of Turkish company Karpowership as main preferred bidder in government's Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme.
SA energy company DNG is challenging the selection of Turkish company Karpowership as main preferred bidder in government's Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme.
Supplied

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment says it is appointing an "independent expert" to assist Minister Barbara Creecy in responding to an appeal by floating powership provider Karpowership SA.

Karpowership SA, which falls under Turkey's Karadeniz Energy Group, was in March named a preferred bidder in the state's Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) to fast-track the production of new power to cut down on load shedding.

The energy group produces electricity from gas-fired power stations on ships. Its local unit bid to moor five powerships and three support vessels, known as floating storage regasification units, at the ports of Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay.

In late June, it was refused environmental approval by the DFFE. In its ruling, the department said Karpowership SA had not undertaken a noise modelling study on the impact of running the ships on marine life. It also said that the powership provider's public consultation process had been lacking. 

The energy group soon lodged an appeal against the decision. In August, one of its local directors, Mehmet Katmer, said it was "very confident" an appeal would be successful as it "meets all the requirements".

On Tuesday, the DFFE said that while it has finished sourcing the information it needs from all parties, it has decided to appoint an expert to help decide whether to grant or refuse the appeal. 

"The appeals administrator is currently in the process of appointing an independent expert to assist the minister on the appeals," said the DFFE. "As soon as the appointment process is finalised, the expert will have 10 days to consider the appeals and make recommendations in respect thereof."

According to the tender document, the closing date for bids is 6 December.

While the RMIPPPP was devised as a speedy answer to SA's energy woes, it has been beset by repeated delays. The 11 preferred bidders have struggled to clear regulatory hurdles quickly, while a lawsuit launched by a losing bidder has further delayed proceedings. The suit is to be heard later this month in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
karpowershipbarbara creecy
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,784.92
-1.1%
Silver
23.40
-3.2%
Palladium
1,880.61
-3.9%
Platinum
967.00
-4.6%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,566
+0.3%
All Share
71,015
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,659
+1.6%
Industrial 25
94,356
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,068
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to...

20 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to a resignation?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go...

18 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?

13 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo