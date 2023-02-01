1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom crisis: Warning of 'huge risks' and limited benefit in proposed state of disaster

accreditation
Paul Burkhardt and S'thembile Cele
Unsplashed

South Africa is drawing skepticism over its plans to declare a state of disaster to help tackle crippling blackouts, with critics arguing that the measure will undermine spending controls and isn’t the solution to the nation’s energy crisis. 

Rolling power outages, known locally as load shedding, have been instituted since 2008 to protect the electricity grid as state power utility Eskom fails to generate enough energy to meet demand from its old and poorly maintained coal-fired plants.

On Tuesday, the governing African National Congress called for state-of-disaster laws to be used to end the outages by year-end. More details may be announced after a cabinet meeting that begins on Thursday, or when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state-of-the-nation address on 9 February. 

"Existing legislation and institutions, if used in good faith, provide all that is necessary to get over load shedding as fast as reasonably possible," said Hilton Trollip, an energy research consultant and fellow at the University of Cape Town. "Huge risks" will accompany the imposition of a state of disaster and the government needs to justify why existing laws are inadequate, he said.

While it’s unclear what government measures would follow such a declaration, Eskom has long requested truncating procurement rules in order to speed up delivery of spare parts to fix its plants. Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has raised the option of securing electricity from floating gas-fired plants if legal obstacles are removed. Bids by Turkey’s Karpowership to supply South Africa have made slow progress because of lawsuits and environmental challenges.

The energy shortages have hobbled the country, with the central bank estimating they will shave an estimated 2 percentage points off output growth this year. Efforts to improve the performance of power plants and bring new capacity onto the grid have fallen short, and with elections looming next year, the ANC is under mounting pressure to turn the situation around.

A state of disaster was last imposed in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, enabling the government to fast-track spending and cut red tape. It later emerged that public funds had been abused, tender processes bypassed and that ANC politicians were among those who benefited from questionable contracts.

That experience will undermine support for implementing similar dispensations and the additional measures don’t appear to be needed, said Happy Khambule, energy and environment manager for lobby group Business Unity South Africa.

"Many policy instruments that would lead Eskom onto a sustainable path require implementation, which is unfortunately sorely lacking," he said. "The correct path to end loadshedding is to leave Eskom to do its job without further interference," increase energy generation, give incentives to individuals and businesses to generate their own power and have a consistent demand-side electricity management programme, he said.

The ANC’s plans do have backing from the Congress of South African Trade Unions, the country’s biggest labor group and a member of the nation’s ruling alliance.

"A state of disaster will send the message to society that government is treating this crisis with the urgency it requires," it said in a statement. "It will concentrate all of government’s attention and resources to stabilizing and rebuilding the grid and providing government and Eskom with the necessary powers and tools to end load shedding."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
power crisisstate of disasterload shedding
Rand - Dollar
17.18
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.76
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
1,000.23
-1.2%
Palladium
1,649.92
+0.1%
Gold
1,931.59
+0.2%
Silver
23.64
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.46
+1.1%
Top 40
73,723
+0.4%
All Share
79,817
+0.4%
Resource 10
75,130
-0.9%
Industrial 25
102,508
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,555
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo