Eskom cuts power to parts of Soweto as load reduction kicks in

A electricity pylon.
A electricity pylon.
Eskom implemented load reduction in parts of Soweto in Gauteng and a number of areas in other provinces on Monday morning.

In Soweto, the cuts are set to end at 09:00. 

Load reduction differs from load shedding, according to Eskom, as it is only implemented in specific areas when the utility fears that illegal connections and overloading may cause power outages.

When load reduction takes place the utility preemptively switches off power to keep its infrastructure operational. Load shedding, meanwhile, affects the whole country, and occurs when Eskom's technicians tell it it needs to reduce national electricity demand to stop the country's grid becoming overloaded.

In addition to parts of Soweto and Ivory Park in Gauteng, the utility cut power to areas on KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the Free State. 

The power utility warned on Sunday that the country's power system would be "severely constrained" this week with eight generating units still unavailable. 

