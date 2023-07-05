29m ago

Share

Eskom declares dispute with Lesedi Local Municipality over R125m debt

accreditation
Compiled by Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom has declared a dispute over R125 million debt owed by the Lesedi Municpality
Eskom has declared a dispute over R125 million debt owed by the Lesedi Municpality
Reuters

Eskom has declared a dispute with the Lesedi Local Municipality in the Sedibeng district of Gauteng after exhausting all avenues to recover what the municipality owes.

The local municipality’s current debt owed to Eskom is R125 million as at 30 June 2023. This is compounding debt from June 2022 when the municipality started to default on its payments.

The dispute has been declared in line with the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act, which provides mechanisms and procedures to settle such matters. Eskom must exhaust intergovernmental processes before it is entitled to cut off power to defaulting municipalities.

According to the utility, Lesedi had submitted a payment proposal to Eskom in January this year to settle the arrear debt. Eskom accepted this proposal on the condition that it would continue to service its monthly current account.

"However, the municipality defaulted on both the repayment and the current account by failing to settle the April 2023 invoice of R20 million that was payable on 29 May 2023, and only paid R7 million. The May 2023 invoice of R21 million which was due on 29 June 2023 remains unpaid. Eskom has issued the June 2023 invoice of R38 million and that is payable on 27 July 2023," Eskom said in a statement.

Lesedi's municipal manager and spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Eskom said failure to service debt by Lesedi Local Municipality and other defaulting municipalities burdens the power utility’s revenue streams, ultimately affecting service delivery. This further puts a strain on Eskom's finances and its ability to operate effectively.

South African municipalities currently owe Eskom more than R57 billion.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomlesedi municipalityelectricitydebt
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.76
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.42
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
918.03
+0.6%
Palladium
1,240.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,929.34
+0.2%
Silver
22.90
-0.3%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,391
-0.7%
All Share
75,742
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,391
-0.7%
Industrial 25
104,849
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,102
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo