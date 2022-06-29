23m ago

add bookmark

Eskom employees start returning to work amid speculation of a higher wage offer

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
  • Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told Fin24 that workers were reporting for duty after a week of wildcat protests.
  • Reports emerged that Eskom is set to revise its offer upwards to 7% at the bargaining forum on Friday.
  • Unions would not confirm or deny the nature of Eskom's latest offer.

As reports and speculation about Eskom's new wage offer to unions were in full swing, the power utility confirmed that employees were returning to work at various stations and other operations on Wednesday morning.

After a week of protest disruptions due to a wage negotiation deadlock, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced on Tuesday afternoon that Eskom employees would return to work. While Gordhan said in his briefing that an agreement was reached on the wage settlement, details of the offer are still not public, and are expected to be formally tabled on Friday. 

The protests escalated from obstructing access to Eskom stations for working employees to intimidation and attacks on their homes and vehicles. This left vital maintenance work undone, 10 units down, and plunged South Africa into Stage 6 load shedding.

READ | Work of friction: Ratings downgrade may be on the cards after Stage 6 fiasco - economists

Labour and Eskom will return to the Central Bargaining Forum to consider a new wage offer on Friday. As staff returned to work, Eyewitness News reported that Eskom made a 7% offer to unions.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha would not confirm these reports but said that workers were returning to work on Wednesday morning.

"I can confirm that many employees are peacefully returning to work and that there are no incidents of protest so far today. The details of any wage offer will be made known on Friday when the wage negotiations resume," said Mantshantsha.

READ | Gordhan: Eskom workers expected back at work as bargaining resumes

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) secretary-general William Mabapa told Fin24 that an offer from Eskom would be considered on Friday but that the details of the offer were not disclosed.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said she would not confirm the offer. Solidarity deputy secretary-general for public sector Helgard Cronje said the union did not know enough to confirm or deny the offer and would look to confirm this with Eskom.

If true, the 7% wage offer would be an upward adjustment from Eskom's previous offer of 5%. NUM adjusted its demand to range between 8% and 10%, Numsa revised its demand to 12%, and Solidarity is demanding 5.9%.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
solidaritynumeskomnumsaprotestload shedding
Rand - Dollar
16.07
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.88
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,818.66
-0.1%
Silver
20.81
-0.2%
Palladium
1,909.50
+1.8%
Platinum
925.50
+1.5%
Brent-ruolie
117.98
+2.5%
Top 40
61,073
-1.2%
All Share
67,297
-1.1%
Resource 10
64,691
-2.1%
Industrial 25
79,596
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,332
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?

21 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo