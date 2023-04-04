Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will brief Parliament on the move to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless spending - unless it's due to corruption.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will on Wednesday brief Parliament on the reasons why he granted Eskom an exemption from aspects of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), as ANC alliance partner Cosatu and others lashed out at the move.

According to the exemption, which was gazetted last week, Eskom won't have to disclose irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure – unless it's due to corruption - in its annual financial statements for three years.

This is part of the utility's ambition to achieve an unqualified audit and boost its credit ratings.

Treasury is also concerned that a qualified audit opinion will trigger Eskom's loan covenants and increase Eskom's cost of borrowing. A similar exemption was provided to Transnet last year.

DA spokesperson on finance Dion George said on Tuesday that the party had briefed its legal team to look into the legalities of the exemption. However, a final decision has not yet been taken on whether the party will take the matter to court:

I have not taken the final decision yet as we have decided to wait for the briefing by Minister Godongwana. I also spoke to him today and I get the problem they are trying to deal with. But I don’t think we can accept it. There has to be transparency and we have to fight for it.

Godongwana will brief a joint meeting of five parliamentary committees, including the standing committees on appropriations, finance, public accounts, and the auditor general and the portfolio committee on public enterprises. George said the DA understood that restrictions imposed by the PFMA made governing difficult.

"But the law was written because public entities need closer scrutiny. Taxpayers deserve a higher level of scrutiny.

"The inflexibility of the PFMA does require some serious thought but this is not the way to do it."

Green light to criminals

In a strongly worded response, Cosatu demanded an immediate halt to the exemption, calling it "a green light to criminals that they can go feast and loot with impunity at Eskom and Transnet".

"We find it staggering and alarming that the people who are entrusted with managing the national resources are indulging these two poster boys [Eskom and Transnet] of mismanagement who are known for flouting processes and failing to comply with regulations and procedures.

"It is even more bizarre that this decision was taken to try to outwit and impress the rating agencies and lull them into writing glowing reviews of Eskom and Transnet. The National Treasury either believes that rating agencies are most fantastically gullible or they themselves are delusional. The price South Africa pays for irrational reverence for rating agencies is that it cannot fix the intractable problems facing the country and the economy."

Cosatu accused Treasury of facilitating another round of State Capture, and said that it has been enabling the crisis at Eskom by bailing out the power utility without ensuring that proper governance was implemented, and said that load shedding is a direct consequence of the systematic mismanagement and sabotage of Eskom.

"[Meanwhile] Transnet is being decimated by criminal syndicates stripping it of its cable and steel, and more than 100 train carriages have been destroyed by arsonists, while gangs run amok on trains terrorising passengers."

The Institute of Race Relations said it was taking legal advice on the constitutionality of the decision, contending that Treasury is bound by the Constitution to supervise irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure at Eskom, and also cannot shirk its duty to enforce compliance with generally recognised accounting practice for three years.



