1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom generation head quits

accreditation
Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phillip Dukashe.
Phillip Dukashe.
File picture

Power utility Eskom has announced the resignation of its group executive for generation, Philip Dukashe, with "great regret", it said in a statement on Monday. 

Dukashe, who has been with Eskom for 26 years, will step down on 31 May.

Dukashe cited a "critical need" for more balance in his health, family and work responsibilities, which he noted in his resignation letter and during talks with Eskom executives, the power company said. 

General manager Rhulani Mathebula - who has also previously acted as group executive for generation - will step into Dukashe's role while Eskom recruits a replacement. 

In a statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility "saluted" Dukashe for "selfless leadership, integrity and excellence". 

"Phillip’s vast institutional knowledge, cross functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the Generation division during his tenure and achieved some significant strides in helping to turn around Generation," he said. 

The power utility had earlier warned of a heightened risk of load shedding at short notice, after having suspended the most recent bout of load shedding only on Saturday.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the unbundling of Eskom was on track and expressed optimism that by December 2022, the unbundling of Eskom’s generation and distribution divisions would be complete.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
16.18
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.06
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,866.27
-0.9%
Silver
21.85
-2.3%
Palladium
2,046.50
-0.3%
Platinum
948.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,165
-1.8%
All Share
66,786
-1.8%
Resource 10
70,850
-2.7%
Industrial 25
73,680
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,103
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo