Eskom generation head quits

Power utility Eskom has announced the resignation of its group executive for generation, Philip Dukashe, with "great regret", it said in a statement on Monday.

Dukashe, who has been with Eskom for 26 years, will step down on 31 May.

Dukashe cited a "critical need" for more balance in his health, family and work responsibilities, which he noted in his resignation letter and during talks with Eskom executives, the power company said.

General manager Rhulani Mathebula - who has also previously acted as group executive for generation - will step into Dukashe's role while Eskom recruits a replacement.

In a statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility "saluted" Dukashe for "selfless leadership, integrity and excellence".

"Phillip’s vast institutional knowledge, cross functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the Generation division during his tenure and achieved some significant strides in helping to turn around Generation," he said.

The power utility had earlier warned of a heightened risk of load shedding at short notice, after having suspended the most recent bout of load shedding only on Saturday.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the unbundling of Eskom was on track and expressed optimism that by December 2022, the unbundling of Eskom’s generation and distribution divisions would be complete.







