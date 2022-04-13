1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom implements continuous Stage 2 load shedding until Friday after more breakdowns

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed
A generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed
Getty Images

Eskom will implement continuous Stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday morning until 05:00 on Friday. 

This follows two nights of Stage 2 due to numerous breakdowns at power stations. Eskom had initially anticipated carrying on with overnight load shedding for the rest of the week, but more units have now failed. 

"The extension of load shedding is caused by the failure of additional units and the continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service three generating units at Camden Power Station and two generating units at Tutuka power station," the power utility said early on Wednesday morning. 

"Overnight a generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed while 240 MW of power imports from Mozambique was interrupted, exacerbating the supply constraints." 

Eskom said that 5 379MW of capacity is not available due to planned maintenance, while another 14 827MW is not available due to unplanned breakdowns. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomelectricityloadsheddingpower
Rand - Dollar
14.50
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
18.85
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.71
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,968.99
+0.1%
Silver
25.48
+0.4%
Palladium
2,403.50
+3.0%
Platinum
976.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
104.64
+5.9%
Top 40
66,780
0.0%
All Share
73,802
0.0%
Resource 10
81,610
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,991
0.0%
Financial 15
16,915
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo