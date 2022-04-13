Eskom implements continuous Stage 2 load shedding until Friday after more breakdowns

Eskom will implement continuous Stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday morning until 05:00 on Friday.

This follows two nights of Stage 2 due to numerous breakdowns at power stations. Eskom had initially anticipated carrying on with overnight load shedding for the rest of the week, but more units have now failed.

"The extension of load shedding is caused by the failure of additional units and the continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service three generating units at Camden Power Station and two generating units at Tutuka power station," the power utility said early on Wednesday morning.

"Overnight a generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed while 240 MW of power imports from Mozambique was interrupted, exacerbating the supply constraints."

Eskom said that 5 379MW of capacity is not available due to planned maintenance, while another 14 827MW is not available due to unplanned breakdowns.