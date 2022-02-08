Eskom 'in better shape' as it suspends load shedding

Eskom kept load shedding suspended on Tuesday, with CEO André de Ruyter saying that there would be no rolling power cuts from 9pm until 5am on Tuesday night, unlike Monday night.



"[We are] in much better shape than we were a day or two ago," De Ruyter said at a briefing on Tuesday evening.

However, the power supplier warned that its decision to suspend load shedding was barring any unforeseen trips or issues at its plants.

Stage 2 load shedding was rolled out at 21:00 on Monday night, with Eskom warning that further breakdowns could mean it would continue beyond Tuesday morning. Total breakdowns had amounted to more than 16 000 MW after a unit each was lost at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.

Furthermore, the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations were delayed, Eskom said.