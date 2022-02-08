11m ago

add bookmark

Eskom 'in better shape' as it suspends load shedding

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Load shedding will be implemented on Monday night.
Load shedding will be implemented on Monday night.
Getty Images

Eskom kept load shedding suspended on Tuesday, with CEO André de Ruyter saying that there would be no rolling power cuts from 9pm until 5am on Tuesday night, unlike Monday night.

"[We are] in much better shape than we were a day or two ago," De Ruyter said at a briefing on Tuesday evening.

However, the power supplier warned that its decision to suspend load shedding was barring any unforeseen trips or issues at its plants.

Stage 2 load shedding was rolled out at 21:00 on Monday night, with Eskom warning that further breakdowns could mean it would continue beyond Tuesday morning. Total breakdowns had amounted to more than 16 000 MW after a unit each was lost at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.

Furthermore, the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations were delayed, Eskom said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingpower
Rand - Dollar
15.43
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.91
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.61
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,822.69
+0.1%
Silver
23.12
+0.5%
Palladium
2,267.77
-0.1%
Platinum
1,033.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
92.69
-0.6%
Top 40
69,527
+0.5%
All Share
76,091
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,791
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,255
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,802
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo