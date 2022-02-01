Eskom issues load shedding warning after 'numerous' breakdowns

Eskom has warned that load shedding could be on the cards after "numerous" generating unit breakdowns since the weekend at several power stations.

The power utility has used significant amounts of its emergency generation reserves which have been difficult to replenish, it said.

Total breakdowns amount to 14 134MW while planned maintenance is 5 028MW of capacity, according to spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

" Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, loadshedding would be required to be implemented at short notice," Mantshantsha said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Some units have been returned to service, but four are still offline, he said. A unit each at Matimba and Hendrina suffered a boiler tube leak and a unit each at Majuba and Kendal tripped.

There have been delays returning units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha and Grootvlei.