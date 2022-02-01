37m ago

add bookmark

Eskom issues load shedding warning after 'numerous' breakdowns

accreditation
Fin24 reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Eskom has warned that load shedding could be on the cards after "numerous" generating unit breakdowns since the weekend at several power stations.

The power utility has used significant amounts of its emergency generation reserves which have been difficult to replenish, it said.

Total breakdowns amount to 14 134MW while planned maintenance is 5 028MW of capacity, according to spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

" Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, loadshedding would be required to be implemented at short notice," Mantshantsha said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Some units have been returned to service, but four are still offline, he said. A unit each at Matimba and Hendrina suffered a boiler tube leak and a unit each at Majuba and Kendal tripped.

There have been delays returning units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha and Grootvlei.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
electricityeskomload shedding
Rand - Dollar
15.28
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,804.27
+0.4%
Silver
22.72
+1.1%
Palladium
2,346.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,024.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,375
+0.8%
All Share
74,889
+0.8%
Resource 10
73,944
+0.3%
Industrial 25
94,781
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,415
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo