Eskom issues load shedding warning as 5 units fail

Eskom has warned that load shedding could kick in at short notice after five of its units failed during the day - three in the past two hours. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said load shedding would need to be implemented at "very short notice" if there were any further loss of generation capacity. 

A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba were taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba tripped, and the return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka were delayed. 

Total breakdowns have increased to 16 822 MW, while planned maintenance is 4 888 MW of capacity.

Eskom only recently halted its most recent bout of load shedding, during which the country faced several days of rolling power cuts at Stage 4. 

