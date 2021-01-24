1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom load reduction for Sunday now includes parts of Gauteng

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Eskom has announced that there will be more load reduction -  localised rolling blackouts aimed at easing the burden on the power grid - in several provinces on Sunday evening, including parts of Gauteng. 

The load reduction would affect the Matjhabeng and Thabo Mofutsanyana districts in the Free State from 17:00 to 20:00, the Msunduzi, Newcastle, Dannhauser and Emadlageni areas in KwaZulu-Natal from 17:00 to 19:00, and areas in the Mopani district in Limpopo from 17:00 to 21:00. In Gauteng it will affect Benoni, Brakpan, Nigel and Vosloorus from 17:00 to 22:00. 

The power utility said it is battling to keep up with the "increased equipment failure caused by overloading, that is costing millions to repair". 

This comes after Eskom implemented load reduction in several areas of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State earlier on Sunday. 

Eskom did not link the load reduction to the tropical storm Eloise. However there have been concerns that it could cross transmission lines that import around 1 000 MW of power into SA from Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique. Wet coal was also cited as a possible risk if flooding occurred. 

The SA Weather Service had earlier since issued a "red level 10 warning" for the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Sunday into Monday due to persistent heavy rain. This is the highest warning that can be issued and forecasts severe impact in the areas concerned.

There have been reports of light flooding and debris causing roads to be closed in low-lying areas of Limpopo after heavy rains and strong wind. 

The utility said on Friday it was working with the National Disaster Management Centre as well as Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal to prepare for the storm and that it had "several" contingency plans in place. It would be covering a larger area than weather experts expected to be affected, Eskom said. 

 -compiled by Ahmed Areff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eskom to roll out load reduction in 4 provinces including Limpopo, Mpumalanga
Eskom: We have plans in place for tropical storm Eloise
Tropical storm Eloise threatens to disrupt South Africa's power supply over the weekend
Read more on:
free statelimpopogautengkwa-zulu nataleskomload reduction
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.86)
Gold
1855.20
(+0.05)
Silver
25.47
(+0.10)
Platinum
1100.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
54.81
(-1.30)
Palladium
2352.23
(+0.52)
All Share
63987.92
(-0.29)
Top 40
58886.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11685.83
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
86576.24
(+1.21)
Resource 10
62699.98
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 722 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1791 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 961 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo