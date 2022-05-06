26m ago

Eskom: Load shedding to drop to Stage 1 on Friday night

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from 22:00 on Friday evening due to reduced weekend demand.

However, load shedding will remain in place until 05:00 on Monday morning. 

"It is possible to reduce the stage of load shedding during the weekend due to the lower demand and in anticipation of generation units returning to service during the weekend. Eskom will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes as required," the utility said in a statement. 

Since Thursday morning, a generation unit each at Matla, Hendrina and Arnot power stations have returned to service, it added. At the same time, however, a generation unit each at Kendal and Matimba power stations tripped, while the non-commercial unit at Kusile power station was taken offline.

Further, delays in returning two generators to service at the Tutuka Power Station have added to the capacity constraints.

A total of 4 323 MW is out on planned maintenance, while another 15 410 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. 

